Hey, Y’all Want Some Free Steam Codes? Welcome to the Inaugural Good & Goofy Giveaway (V1)!

I promise I’m done causing trouble today. Instead, I want to offer some lucky readers free Steam codes. I meant to highlight this yesterday, but it was rather low on the priority list. I didn’t expect Fanatical’s recent Safe In Our World Charity Bundle 2025 to sell out. But, to make up for my hubris, I dug around Fanatical’s website and took advantage of some reasonably-priced bundles that caught my eye. I figured I’d share the wealth and let y’all have some Steam codes, too!

I’ve been struggling to figure out how I want to format this, so forgive me if this first try is a little scattered to start. Here’s how it’ll work: Because I have a lot of Steam goodness to share, I’ll toss them out in “waves.” Splitting up the Steam codes will be banter about games I redeemed that I want to highlight since I never heard of them and think they’re cool as hell. So, let’s begin VICE Games’ first-ever Good and Goofy Giveaway!

steam codes wave 1

Q5X2G-52DW7-MJL3D

02X8P-Q0HBY-XKI52

XTND6-8TLFF-YGRA2

8BMW7-NWE73-EBWJ7

FK935-N7IDI-39W00

V98PM-4JLL0-I7HDE

Screenshot: Monster Couch

Introducing: ‘Wingspan’

So, how come nobody ever told me there was a chill strategy card game about birds?! Wingspan is apparently based on the Wingspan board game. Have I had the “I prefer digital versions of board games to actual board games because I’m a nerd” rant yet? Eh, we’ll save it for another day. Yeah, y’all couldn’t have this Steam code — I had to pocket this one for myself. To be clear: This is not a deck-builder; you’re not building any decks here. But, it’s a nice, soothing card game you can snatch up for $19.99 (as of this writing).

Sang It, Steam: “Wingspan is a relaxing, award-winning strategy card game about birds for 1 to 5 players. Each bird you play extends a chain of powerful combinations in one of your three habitats. Your goal is to discover and attract the best birds to your network of wildlife preserves.” (Also, the cards make authentic bird sounds, which is absolutely precious!)

steam codes wave 2

T8CF7-24LN7-2RDK7 & TQ3HV-EQLCJ-P22AM (I’m breaking my self-imposed rule here: Both of these Steam codes are Psychonauts. Put some respect on one of my favorites.)

P0TH6-M4ABE-6BTT2

QJEE5-EDGBP-9GR6H (Definitely not related to anything with the Slow Game Club.)

8DBT3-27BV2-HVXR4 & PIR8K-3954L-YEHRI (Both of these are also the same game.)

B4EX8-WD07N-WG8RX

AVQT8-PRKF9-AAFYA

Screenshot: Wales Interactive

Introducing: ‘Bloodshore’

If you somehow keep up with my usual insanity, you may know I love silly FMV games. Hell, one of my all-time favorite games is Not for Broadcast, which is… more “pitch-black comedy” than “haha fun time.” Bloodshore is pure camp, and it’s a crime I’m just finding out about it. This was another “Yeah, y’all ain’t getting this one, either,” once I saw that glorious trailer. You can buy it for $14.99 (as of this writing). Now, I’ll let Steam explain why I had to hog it.

Sang It, Steam: “Bloodshore is an interactive action movie about a televised battle royale between high-profile streamers, entertainers, and death row inmates. You control the fate of Nick, a washed-up actor who fights for a life-changing cash prize.” (I want cringe Hunger Games. Give me all the goofy streamer shenanigans!)

steam codes wave 3

Q8HC8-5HFB2-ZXA8G

3LA57-N7EQH-Q28VD

4V436-VR3WJ-NVFHB

4VILB-AGJ50-85G33

Z9L0R-QPC2N-AF83N

ZFFV3-Z96D2-KKNA2

MABKF-L266H-9W8AL

V7AGD-KPZJP-WK4VV

Introducing: ‘Colt Canyon’

Colt Canyon, put simply, is just my jam. 2D pixel art roguelike shooter? Hell yeah. That’s all you have to say to sell me, truth be told. You can snatch this one up on Steam for $14.99 (as of this writing).

Sang It, Steam: “Shoot your way through a hostile canyon full of hidden treasures, weapons, obstacles and all kinds of bloodthirsty scum! Colt Canyon is a stylish pixel art shooter with roguelike elements and real-time combat where you save your kidnapped partner from the ruthless bandits.”

final wave of steam codes

EC5YW-FK5MY-NTRTK

V82IE-F07HG-W6LRX

J9JAW-FKDKB-PPBRY

EHIFZ-VXH7P-JIHKA

R539G-NDVB5-GLHGA

A80WT-AGE8E-YZXW8

09KZF-F598Y-752PW

GZ7TQ-XAYQL-IMZNW

JR8GF-VGWL2-HKA4T

6RFJR-DLN5M-402B0

D0HDC-QKRFW-ZFVRI

L0BBP-7P7N6-D0F32

2VA5A-P247N-TCZYB

that’s it — go home

“Why didn’t you tell us which games the codes were for?” Now, what would be the fun in that? Plus, this way, it stops people from tunnel-visioning on “higher-profile” titles. Maybe you get a good game, maybe you get a goofy game. Perhaps one person comes through and redeems most of ’em, and perhaps it’s a fair split. That’s not my business. The mini-showcases are there for a reason! I don’t want you to leave with nothing!