The Slow Game Club Revealed Its February 2025 Title, and This Mystery Thriller Is Darker Than I Expected

It didn’t take long for the Slow Game Club to go the dark and morbid route. But, I’m here for it! So, the third game of the SGC’s existence (technically, if we count The Holy Gosh Darn) is Dahlia View — previously titled Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View. It’s a mystery thriller I hadn’t heard about until the Club brought it to us. Now, before we get into the goods, I have to give y’all the spiel! (Skip the following paragraph if you’re already one of us.)

The Slow Game Club is a monthly (or yearly, if you’d like) subscription service! (Check us out here!) What do you get? Well, you get a high-quality indie game every month! And a wonderful Discord community to chat about your favorite games. Oh, and also the chance to interact with indie developers. Did I mention a rotation of games journalists will pop up every month to show you how to write a compelling Steam review (optional, duh)? All of that, and the chance to assist the Into Games team in providing resources for young, aspiring game developers who lack the proper tools.

Videos by VICE

I came in with the advantage last month because I’d already played Tails Noir. This time? Dahlia View is a mystery title I’ll be walking into entirely blind. Which is exciting, especially considering that the game seems to have some Rear Window vibes. Oh, and child abductions. Probably should’ve led with that, huh?

Play video

the slow game club will be tackling ‘dahlia view’ as february’s mystery title

“When 8-year-old Charlotte May is reported missing from Dahlia View, retired detective Robert Conway searches for the truth behind her disappearance, observing his neighbours from his apartment window and questioning their behaviour. As suspicions escalate, Conway launches his own investigation into Charlotte May’s disappearance, following leads, uncovering new evidence and piecing the case together on an unpredictable path to the truth,” the compelling mystery game’s Steam page states.

Screenshot: White Paper Games

So, the hook is: Conway is wheelchair-bound, and he’s watching his neighbors from afar. You have to compile evidence, solve puzzles, and confront folks. You know, the classic mystery thriller genre trappings. Except the stakes are higher because Conway can’t exactly readily defend himself in case someone he confronts thinks he’s too close to the truth. Now, come. Join us at the Slow Game Club.