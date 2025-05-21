Bluegrass Star Billy Strings is Playing on a Cryptopsy Album

Billy Strings fans have long known the Grammy-winning bluegrass musician is a huge fan of heavy metal, and played in metal bands as a teenager, but now he’s getting a chance to play with one of the most metal bands of all time: Cryptopsy.

Metal Injection reports that metal label Season Of Mist is reissuing Cryptopsy’s 1994 debut album, Blasphemy Made Flesh, and it will include some exciting bonus material. In addition to the original album, the new version of Blasphemy Made Flesh will contain a previously-unreleased 1995 live set.

Videos by VICE

It will also feature a new medley called “Blasphemy Made Flesh,” to which Strings has contributed a guitar solo. He joins the following collective of metal vocalists who also guest star on the song:

Shadow Of Intent vocalist Ben Duerr

Stabbing vocalist Bridget Lynch

Undeath vocalist Alexander Sason

Carcosa vocalist Johnny Ciardullo

Unfathomable Ruination vocalist Mallika Sundaramurthy

I’m not gonna pretend to know what the “Blasphemy Made Flesh” medley is, but… I am going to guess that it’s a medley of songs from the album with the various metal vocalists handing different parts, while Strings delivers a blistering solo. I could be wrong, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Blasphemy Made Flesh expanded reissue will not be released until July 18, but pre-orders are currently available here, at the Seasons of Mist online merch store. Cryptopsy also has a brand new album they’re working on as we, and are currently on the road with Decapitated and Warbringer in Europe. Check out a full list of tour dates below.

5/21 Schweinfurt, Germany Stattbahnhof

5/22 Dresden, Germany Blauer Salon

5/23 Krakow, Poland Hype Park

5/25 Warsaw, Poland Proxima

5/26 Berlin, Germany Hole44

5/27 Aarhus, Denmark Voxhall

5/28 Hamburg, Germany Logo

5/29 Vechta, Germany Gulfhaus

5/30 Dortmund, Germany Junkyard

5/31 Sint-Niklaas, Belgium Casino

6/1 Paris, France La Machine

6/2 Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg Kulturfabrik

6/3 Frankfurt, Germany Das Bett

6/4 Karlsruhe, Germany Substage

6/5 Milan, Italy Legend Club

6/6 Bologna, Italy Locomotiv

6/7 Lyon, France Lions Metal Fest