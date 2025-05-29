Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Take Us Back to 1996 With Surprise ‘Tha Crossroads’ Performance on Netflix’s ‘Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney’

Netflix’s new late-night talk show Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney gave audiences a big surprise this week when Bone Thugs-N-Harmony made a surprise appearance. The iconic ’90s rap group closed out the show’s season finale with a performance of their hit 1996 song “Tha Crossroads.”

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s appearance on Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney came months after the host revealed on-air that he’d tried to get them but had been unsuccessful. According to Billboard, Mulaney confessed that he was tricked by a catfisher pretending to be the group’s manager while he was attempting to get them on board for a bit involving actor Richard Kind and a tortoise.

At the time, the comedian issued a tongue-in-cheek plea to Bone Thugs to get in touch with him so they could “clear this up.” Clearly, they did.

The Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney finale saw the host making good on his season-long pursuit to fight a trio of teen boys, a brawl he ultimately lost. After the battle, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony turned up to perform “Tha Crossroads” and award the teens a wrestling belt trophy to commemorate their win.

The performance featured four Bone Thugs-N-Harmony members: Krayzie Bone, Layzie Bone, Bizzy Bone, and Wish Bone. Notably, Flesh-N-Bone was not present for the performance.

Eazy-E Took the Photo For The Cover of Bone Thugs’ First Album

Notably, “Tha Crossroads” was written after the death of N.W.A. rapper Eazy-E, who was a good friend to the Bone Thugs. Interestingly, Vice spoke with Krayzie Bone back in 2016 and asked about the rumor that Eazy-E took the photo that was used of the cover of Bone Thugs’ debut album, Creepin On Ah Come Up.

“Yes, indeed. He took all of the photos that had to do with Creepin On Ah Come Up,” Krayzie revealed. “Man, [he was] doing it all himself. He’d walk around with his little digital camera. It wasn’t even no special camera either. It was just a little one that you’d buy in the store for $99, back then it was probably like $500. Everywhere he went, he’d just be taking pictures of us.”

“We’d be in the studio working, and he’d be walking around taking pictures of us,” Krayzie continued. “We’d be like, ‘Man, what’s wrong this guy? He acting like he a groupie or something?’ That’s how we were thinking [laughs], but he was on his visionary shit.”

“He knew what he was doing,” Krayzie added. “He was capturing the essence of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony way before anybody even understood that’s what it was.”