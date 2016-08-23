Bong Appetit: Budcakes

Abdullah befriends farmers and livestock alike on this episode of Bong Appetit. Come along as he visits Washington’s Vashon Island on a quest to make some seriously dank—and locally sourced—cannabis cupcakes.

Abdullah’s tour guide on this pastoral adventure is Jody Hall, owner of famed Seattle bakery Cupcake Royale and The Goodship Company line of edibles. Their first stop is Cornerstone Farm & Dairy to collect fresh cream from a local farmer and her four-legged milk factory, Edith, before heading on to Vashon Velvet to choose the choicest Washington cannabis for their cakes. Ingredients in hand, Abdullah and Jody head to the kitchen to bake up a batch of blitzed-out budcakes fit for any celebration. Or Tuesday. Bong appetit!

