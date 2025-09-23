Both Coachella 2026 Weekends Sold Out Just Three Days After Passes Went On Sale

Coachella announced that its 2026 weekends were completely sold out with an Instagram video captioned simply, “She’s gone, dance on. See you in April.” The news comes just three days after passes went on sale, and only a week since the festival announced the lineup.

“Been attending since 2016, I haven’t seen it sell out this fast,” one fan commented on the video. Others expressed their shock that passes sold so quickly. But, the majority of comments cited either the Justin Bieber Effect, or the inclusion of K-pop group BIGBANG in the lineup for the quick sales.

With Bieber (and Sabrina Carpenter) headlining, there was incentive for mainstream pop fans to get passes. However, there’s really no comparison to the dedication K-pop stans have for their favorite boy bands.

Coachella’s 2026 headliners are Bieber and Carpenter, alongside Karol G and Anyma. The festival will take place in Indio, California, from April 10 to 12, then for a second weekend from April 17 to 19. All VIP and GA passes quickly sold out, with only a handful of camping and lodging passes still available. There’s still an opportunity for fans to score tickets through the waitlist, but it’s not guaranteed. Additionally, some passes are available on secondary sites like StubHub and SeatGeek, though most likely at a significant upcharge.

Coachella 2026 shaping up to have something for everyone

The 2026 Coachella lineup is chock full of artists from a diverse array of genres. As usual, there’s a little something for everyone. Coachella has plenty of electronic acts scheduled across all stages, as well as hardcore punk and bedroom lo-fi alongside bubblegum pop and hip-hop.

On both Fridays, fans can look forward to seeing Turnstile, Ethel Cain, KATSEYE, Devo, Foster the People, Levity, Joyce Manor, CMAT, Slayyyter, and NewDad, among others. Saturdays will see The Strokes, Addison Rae, SOMBR, David Byrne, Interpol, PinkPantheress, Bedouin, Blondshell, Lambrini Girls, and more take the stage.

On both Sundays, Coachella brings Young Thug, Kaskade, BIGBANG, Laufey, Major Lazer, Iggy Pop, FKA Twigs, WetLeg, Black Flag, Model/Actriz, and many others to its stages. Overall, Coachella 2026 is shaping up to be a full-capacity extravaganza, with fans expressing their endless excitement for the festival.

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella