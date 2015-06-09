Braised Pork Buns Recipe

“This is for a special occasion. Maybe your boyfriend went down on you and didn’t ask for a blowjob in return. Whatever.”

Prep time: 3 hours 40 minutes

Total timr : 3 hours 40 minutes

Ingredients

for the pork:

3 ½ tablespoons brown sugar

4 ¼ tablespoons paprika

1 tablespoon pepper powder

4 ¼ tablespoons kosher salt

2 tablespoons Korean chili powder (gochu garu)

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 ¼ pounds pork loin

for the pickled cabbage:

1/2 pound chopped white cabbage

1 ¼ cup rice vinegar

1 ¼ cup water

for the doenjang sauce:

½ cup rice vinegar

½ cup water

½ cup granulated sugar

¾ cup doenjang (Korean bean paste)

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon sesame oil

to assemble the pork buns:

6 steamed buns

Japanese mayonnaise (I like Kewpie brand)

2 jalapeño peppers, minced

Directions

1) For the pork, mix all spices together. Rub the pork and marinate overnight. Preheat oven to 300 degrees F. In a large pan, place pork and add 1 teaspoon of water. Cover tightly with aluminum foil and bake until the meat begins to fall apart, about three hours. Set aside and leave to rest. When cooled, pull it with your hands or cut it into small pieces with a knife.

2) For the pickled cabbage, sprinkle the cabbage with vinegar and water and leave to marinate overnight or at least two hours.

3) For the doenjang sauce, combine all ingredients in a bowl.

4) To assemble, brown buns on each side in a frying pan with a bit of oil. Slice in half and set aside.

5) In a large pan over high heat, add the pork and fry until some parts are crispy and caramelized, about 2-3 minutes. Deglaze the pork with about half the sauce. Reduce until the meat is sticky and covered in sauce. Taste and add more sauce if necessary.

6) Place the buns on a tray. On one half of the bun, add the pork. On the other half, spread mayonnaise and sprinkle jalapeños. Add a small handful of cabbage. Close the sandwich and eat.

From How-To: Make Pork Buns with Hann Palcu-Chang

