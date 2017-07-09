Branzino Crudo Recipe

Servings: 2

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients



1 cup|237 ml olive oil

5 pieces chive flowers and stems, sliced

1 green garlic, thinly sliced

2 ½ peaches

1 ¼ cup|297 ml rice vinegar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 radishes, thinly sliced

1 (2 pound|907 gram) whole branzino, gutted and filleted (ask your fishmonger to do this)

1 lemon, juiced

curly mint, for garnish

edible flowers, for garnish

Directions

Combine the oil with the chives flowers and stems and then green garlic in a small saucepan. Heat over medium-low to infuse, about 30 minutes. Strain, reserving solids, and cool. Peel and pit 1 ½ peaches and place in a blender with ¼ cup|60 ml rice vinegar, 3 grams of salt, and 1 gram of sugar. Blend until smooth and set the peach vinegar aside. Place the remaining rice vinegar and sugar in a small saucepan over high. Cook until the sugar has dissolved, about 1 to 2 minutes, then pour over the radishes in a small bowl. Sit for 2 minutes, then drain. Cut the fish and remaining peach using uchi cuts. Toss the peaches with the lemon juice and divide the peaches and fish between 2 plates. Top with the reserved green garlic slices and radish slices and drizzle with the infused oil and the peach vinegar. Garnish with the curly mint and edible flowers.

