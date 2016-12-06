Brawny Bay Area Punks Fatigue Just Released an Aggro New Track

Fatigue are probably not the first punk band to release a record called Scab, but the Bay Area five-piece – that features members of Sydney Ducks, Scalped and Young Offenders- dig deep into classic burly and surly classic sounds. “Pathetic People”, a track from their forthcoming Scab EP on Warthog Speak, drives into your head like a golf ball teed off from 15-metres away.

The vocals of Carl Cordova, who also plays in Sydney Ducks – named after a gang of Australian criminal immigrants who went off tap during the Californian Gold Rush – have an amazing aggro vibe, and like London’s Crown Court mix the right amount of UK oi and early US hardcore.

This is pacey and on-edge punk that brims with attitude but not arrogance. Get it.

‘Scab’ will be available early 2017 through Warthog Speak.

