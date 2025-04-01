‘Breaking Bad’ Simulator -- AKA ‘Schedule 1’ -- Is Out on the Corner With Another Major Update

Fun Fact About Dwayne: Breaking Bad is easily settled within my “Top 5 Television Series of All-Time” roster! …The finale also made me cry twice. But, anyway. You’re here for drug-dealin’ shenanigans in Schedule 1. A game I’m not sure why some “elitists” are hating on! The Steam-busting title took the gaming world by storm. Now, its fifth update is live, addressing many minor issues. …Yes, I’m going to keep bringing up Breaking Bad.

‘Schedule 1’ Tweaks/Improvements

Added an active display setting to choose which monitor the game displays on.

Botanists will now automatically move product from their supplies to drying racks.

Owned vehicles are now visible on the map app.

Implemented a few validity checks/failsafes for NPC pathfinding and warping. I think this was one of the primary causes of crashing on certain chipsets (thanks to Chi Chi on Discord for bringing this to my attention).

Refactored employee item movement behaviour to be a bit smarter.

Implemented NPC effects culling at a certain distance to improve performance.

Screenshot: TVGS

Bug Fixes

Fixed non-host clients sometimes not being able to hit/stand in blackjack.

Fixed a quest UI bug that was sometimes causing infinite loading screens in multiplayer.

Fixed clipboard selections not reassigning without first manually clearing the existing selection (employee beds, botanist supplies, etc).

Fixed the dealer sometimes preemptively revealing its hand to non-host players in blackjack.

Fixed first-person jacket looking janky.

Fixed ‘Master Chef’ achievement being rewarded prematurely.

Fixed some property null references that were causing multiplayer loading/desync issues.

The drying rack ‘dry’ button is now non-interactable if the input slot is reserved by an employee.

Fixed NPC ‘stay in building’ behaviour sometimes causing errors for non-host players.

Fixed NPC voiceover emitters sometimes throwing a null reference.

Seriously, though, play Schedule 1 as soon as possible. Be the best drug kingpin in the world! Then, after that, binge-watch Breaking Bad. If you don’t, I’ll be sad. Plus, you’ll be in the know for all the Breaking Bad memes that never get old! Why would you deny yourself such greatness?