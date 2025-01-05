Bruce Springsteen Says Jeremy Allen White ‘Sings Very Well’ in Upcoming Biopic Film

When Jeremy Allen White was announced as portraying Bruce Springsteen in a biopic about the rock icon, it seemed like pretty spot-on casting. Turns out, The Boss agrees and thinks that The Bear star “sings very well” as a younger version of him.

“He sings very well,” Springsteen recently told Jim Rotolo in a new Sirius XM interview. “It’s a tremendous cast of people. They cast the film beautifully, so it’s very exciting.”

“Jeremy is such a terrific actor that you just fall right into it,” Springsteen added. “He’s got an interpretation of me that I think the fans will deeply recognize and he’s just done a great job, so I’ve had a lot of fun being on the set when I can get there.”

Previously, White was asked if he would be singing in the film, to which he replied that he was “gonna try,” according to NME.

Directed by Scott Cooper, the new film is titled Deliver Me From Nowhere, as adapted from the 2023 book, of the same name. In the movie, White will portray Springsteen in the ’80s, as the story chronicles the recording of his acclaimed 1982 album Nebraska. Additional cast members include Jeremy Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Odessa Young, and Stephen Graham.

Deliver Me From Nowhere is scheduled to be released sometime in 2025.