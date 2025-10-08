Even if you spring for TSA PreCheck, which allows you to skip the step in US airports whereby you have to take your laptops and tablets out of your bags as you pass through security, you can’t avoid it if you fly internationally.

Nothing pisses me off like a security agent manhandling my iPad and laptop when it’s in a security bin. After a few KOs from security-agent-inflicted iPad damage, I began traveling with a case.

Maybe you want something that looks a little nicer, though. It isn’t cheap, but Bullstrap makes that iPad case, in all its chrome-tanned, full-grain leather glory.

Woolnut paused shipments to the US in August 2025, in reaction to our Looney Toons implementation of tariffs and the expiration of de minimis duty exemptions for international packages worth $800 or less.

The Swedish brand makes high-quality leather sleeves for iPads, and so its loss, though temporary, is a bummer for anyone looking for a stylish way to protect their iPad from bumps and scrapes as they move between home and office or hustle through airports’ security lines.

They’re not the only game in town, though. Bullstrap is another manufacturer of premium leather iPad sleeves. They make models for iPads going back as far as the first-generation iPad Pro and iPad Air M2.

Beneath the leather, of which there are eight colors, there’s a plastic case to protect the iPad from mild shocks and tumbles, although I wouldn’t take this on any hikes. The iPad is held in the case with magnets.

The branding is fairly low-key, with just Bullstrap’s bull logo embossed into the leather on the strap that keeps the case snapped shut and closed.

They’re not cheap. They’re not even mid-range. At $195, they’re a premium product. At least you’re less likely to drop it and mar it up than a fancy leather iPhone case.