Burna Boy on “White Guy Rhythm” and Making People Sweat

The internet is both cruel and kind. It’s loving, blessing you with the various animal and pornography videos that help you get through another day on earth. It is brutal, too, teeming over with every type of bigoted abuse you’d care to imagine and a facilitator of the sort of personal bullying that can crush people under its weight.

But it is also the place where a Google search can autocomplete “white guy dancing” into “white guy dancing to African music,” leading you to the video of some guy at a turn-up dancing along to Naija musician Burna Boy’s 2012 hit “Tonight.” We introduced Burna to that clip, while getting him to respond to YouTube comments under the “Tonight” video, and you can bask in the warmth of all of that below, in this latest edition of The People Vs. Come for “white guy dancing” and stay for a very poetic description of the song left by someone we will all only know as “E Meka.” Get into it:

Videos by VICE

You can watch our Questionnaire of Life video interview with Burna from last year too, where we asked him a load of Very Important Questions on everything from jollof rice and the best part of a chicken to Fela Kuti vs Wizkid vs Beenie Man.

For more People Vs, check out these videos with Rae Sremmurd, Post Malone, the kids from our Blackpool Grime documentary and Big Narstie.

You can find Noisey on Twitter.

