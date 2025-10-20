Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Could Get New Release Date According to BO7 Leak

A new leak claims that Call of Duty Black Ops 7 could be releasing sooner than it was originally planned to. If true, the launch date for CoD BO7 will have a new release date that moves it up by a week. However, does this rumor actually have a chance of being real?

This latest update was first reported on by prolific CoD leaker TheGhostOfHope. In an October 20 post on X, the insider revealed a cryptic rumor he had recently heard about BO7 getting a potential new release date. According to the leaker, Call of Duty Black Ops 7 would actually be launching a week earlier if the leaks he is hearing about are true.

“Seems like there’s some evidence of a potential release date change for Black Ops 7 where it could move up a week. Not sure if I buy it yet, but it would be a pleasant surprise if it happens.” It’s important to point out that TheGhostOfHope isn’t even fully confident in the rumor yet. So, like any leak, we should take this with a major grain of salt. But given that this one is a bit murky, we should be even more skeptical than usual.

However, if it’s true, then the new Call of Duty Black Ops 7 release date would be Friday, November 7, 2025. While major AAA games getting a new release date isn’t unheard of, it’s pretty rare to see such a move this close to launch. Although we recently got an example of this with Borderlands 4.

The looter-shooter was originally supposed to launch on September 23. However, it had its launch moved up a week to the 12th. But in that instance, it was announced five months before its release.

Could bo7 Be Moving Up its launch to Compete With Battlefield 6?

Players reacted to the new BO7 release date rumor with a mix of excitement and speculation. Some theorized that Activision could be moving the game’s release up by a week to compete with Battlefield 6. The EA multiplayer has already moved over seven million units in just under a week since its launch. The fierce competition between BF6 and CoD BO7 this year had some speculating if the rumored release date change was connected.

However, other players also theorized that it could just be a digital deluxe edition situation. In 2025, it’s pretty common for major AAA games to offer early access. Typically, this done for users who purchase the more expensive deluxe version of a title. Although again, getting early access by an entire week is pretty odd. Typical games like this usually give players 72 hours early access at most, but not an entire week. So yeah, this is all just rumor at this point without any concrete evidence one way or another.

Will Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Really Release Early?

Personally, I’m pretty skeptical about this latest rumor. Like I said earlier, it’s rare to see a major game get a new release date this close to launch. If this was announced in August or September, then it would have been a bit more believable.

As far as TheGhostOfHope goes, the insider gave it a 20% chance of being true. So yeah, not the best of odds. Still, if we did get a new CoD BO7 release date, it would completely shake up the industry this holiday season. It would also certainly make waves and interrupt the success Battlefield 6 is currently basking in.