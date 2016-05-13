Campfire Trout

Servings: 2

Total: 30 minutes

Ingredients

2 (1-2 pound) whole butterflied trout (ask your fishmonger to do this)

Kosher salt

2/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for searing

5 tablespoons coarsely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

6 large cloves garlic, thinly sliced

4 slices jamón ibérico, thinly sliced

1 dried guindilla pepper or árbol chile

1 sprig rosemary, leaves picked

1 to 2 tablespoons Garnacha wine vinegar, sherry vinegar, or balsamic vinegar

Directions

1. Season the trout inside and out with salt and coat the skin side with oil. Heat a large cast-iron frying pan over medium-high. Add enough oil to coat the bottom of the pan lightly, and when the oil begins to smoke, add 1 trout, skin side down and splayed open. Cook, shaking the pan back and forth constantly to ensure the fish doesn’t stick, for about 1 minute, until you know the skin is free and won’t stick. Sprinkle with 1 tablespoon of parsley and continue cooking until nearly cooked through, about 10 minutes. Transfer trout to a serving platter and repeat with other trout.

2. Meanwhile, combine the 2/3 cup oil and garlic in a small saucepan and warm over medium-high heat for 35 to 40 seconds, until the garlic is barely golden. Remove from the heat and add the remaining 3 tablespoons of parsley, the jamón ibérico, pepper, and a pinch of salt. Return to heat and cook for about 1 more minute.

3. To serve, pour the hot oil over the trout, sprinkle with some of the rosemary, and add a splash of vinegar to each fish.

From Dirty Work: Basque-ing in the Garden with Alex Raij