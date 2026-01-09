Can Still Use Your Bose Smart Speakers After They Shut Down the Servers?

Usually, when a “smart” electronic product’s brand shuts down the servers that make the product smart, the product becomes a doorstop. No longer able to function without the umbilical cord to the internet, it’s your unignorable signal to buy a replacement.

Bose is taking a different tack with its SoundTouch speakers. Released back in 2013, the SoundTouch speakers have finally reached the end of the road. Bose says it’s shutting down SoundTouch’s servers on May 6, 2026, but it’s provided ways for owners to continue using them afterward.

Here’s how it’ll happen

By May 6, Bose’s SoundTouch app will automatically receive an update that enables it to continue using SoundTouch speakers through other listening apps. You won’t be able to stream through the SoundTouch app anymore or access your presets, but there will be other ways to send music to the speakers.

“You can continue enjoying music through your favorite music services (i.e., TuneIn and Pandora) by streaming directly from their apps and sending the audio to your SoundTouch system using AirPlay, Bluetooth, or AUX,” Bose wrote in a webpage detailing the SoundTouch’s “end of life.” You’ll also be able to stream from Spotify through Spotify Connect.

Bose deserves a pat on the shoulder—no, two pats and a noogie—for their handling of the SoundTouch’s retirement. They’ve communicated clearly with their customer base, and even pushed back the original date of the SoundTouch’s retirement from February 18, 2026, to May 6, 2026, after receiving feedback from SoundTouch owners.

They’ve taken the time to create a software update that allows SoundTouch owners to keep using their devices, unlike many brands that simply say, “Too bad. Buy a new product,” when they shut down internet services for a device.

Bose has released End-of-Service Guidance for tips on the transition, and they’ve also released the SoundTouch API documentation to open-source the technology for the community to use, modify, and continue developing, if anyone sees fit. We may begin to see some interesting unofficial developments of SoundTouch after its retirement.

SoundTouch speakers won’t receive Bose software and security updates anymore, though, so operate them on secure networks.