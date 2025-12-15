Cannatela Is the Versatile Spread to Enhance Your Favorite Snack

Cannatela entered the THC industry this year, introducing the first-ever cannabis-based hazelnut-cocoa spread that offers a decadent alternative to gummies and other products in the market. Each jar contains 100mg of THC, with a total of 300mg of cannabinoids, including CBD and CBG. It’s meant to relax you and make the experience of eating chocolate even more pleasurable.

I was intrigued to see if this was actually a viable replacement for gummies, as edibles can often be a crapshoot, either tasting heavenly or like Robitussin. I was tired of artificial fruit flavors and wanted something different that would taste like a snack I actually crave. Cannatela is reportedly available at over 120 dispensaries across New York. I ordered mine through The Travel Agency, a high-end dispensary and delivery service based in New York City, where it retails for $35. While Cannatela also has a pistachio version of its spread, which was huge news for me as someone who is obsessed with Pistakio, I wanted to start with the original hazelnut spread and go from there.

Videos by VICE

Cannatela (Credit: Tatiana Tenreyro)

THE TASTE

When you call your product Cannatela, it better taste like Nutella, and it passed the test. Its rich hazelnut flavor notes are just like Nutella, except a teensy bit runnier and less sugary. You wouldn’t be able to tell it’s infused with THC, which is a plus. The container comes with a double-sided plastic spoon, letting you choose whether to indulge in a small bite or a big gulp.

Since the container contains 100 mg, I wanted to try it in small amounts with different pairings. Besides having a tablespoon of the Cannatela on its own, I also paired it with some Trader Joe’s snacks, including Danish Gingerbread Snaps and Snacky Clusters (sea salt potato chips, corn chip dippers, and mini pretzel nuggets covered in milk chocolate). My favorite pairing was the Danish Gingerbread Snaps because it was essentially an “adult” version of the sandwich cookies like Oreos and Cameos that I loved as a kid.

Cannatela (Credit: Tatiana Tenreyro)

THE HIGH

Despite going back for seconds and thirds of Cannatela, I got less high than expected. At most, it felt like a slight buzz, like what you’d get after having a glass of wine, versus the typical high that comes with eating an edible. While I was expecting to feel the THC a bit more, I do appreciate that it’s a dose low enough that you can keep eating it throughout the night without it being overwhelming. This makes it great for parties, since nobody’s going to ruin the vibe by getting paranoid.

IS CANETELLA WORTH IT?

I don’t anticipate spending $35 on a THC-infused jar of hazelnut cocoa regularly. Still, I appreciate how versatile it is, offering more recipe options than you’d get with the average edible. You can top your ice cream with it, make chocolate-covered strawberries, spread it on toast—the possibilities are endless! I do think that unless you’re planning to eat the whole thing by yourself, Cannatela works best with a plethora of snacks to pair it with and a couple of friends to help out. The high depends on how much you consume, so it also depends on the kind of experience you want. If you’re looking for a stronger high and don’t want to get a stomachache from eating too much chocolate, this might not be for you. But otherwise, why not indulge?





