Cardi B Changed Her Lyrics to Reference Her Divorce From Offset

Rap’s second most significant power couple after The Carters broke up last week, with Cardi B announcing that she was amicably splitting from Migos member Offset via an Instagram post. “It’s nobody’s fault, I guess we just grew out of love. But we’re not together anymore,” the Bronx rapper told fans in her post. Offset, on the other hand, seems to be more than a bit miffed, tweeting “FUCK YALL I MISS CARDI.”

FUCK YALL I MISS CARDI — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 9, 2018

Last night at New York’s Jingle Ball, Cardi made reference to the divorce during “Motorsport,” a Migos song that features a verse from her. Cardi changed a line in the verse from “I told him the other day/ Man, we should sell that porn” to “I told him the other day/ We’re going to get a divorce.” Spicy! Watch footage of the performance below:

Videos by VICE