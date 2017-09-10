Caribbean Pumpkin Slaw Recipe

Serves: 4-6

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Ingredients

Videos by VICE

for the vinaigrette:

6 ounces|170 ml olive oil (not extra virgin)

2 ounces|60 ml sherry vinegar

1 teaspoon saffron



for the garlic confit:

3 whole heads garlic

olive oil, to cover



for the scotch bonnet purée:

6 scotch bonnets

1 large onion

olive oil



for the slaw:

1 ½ pounds|680 grams of calabaza (julienned) – if you can’t find calabaza at your local market, you can substitute for regular pumpkin

2 roasted red peppers, julienned

½ bunch cilantro, chopped

2 tablespoons garlic confit

¼ pound|113 grams grated parmesan, grated

¼ pound|113 grams Iberico ham, julienned*

scotch bonnet puree, to taste (see below)

kosher salt, to taste

Directions

First, make the vinaigrette. Heat 2 ounces|60 ml of water over medium-high, add saffron and once it comes to a boil mix in all ingredients, then turn off the heat. Pour over slaw. Next, make the garlic confit: Peel the heads of garlic and add just enough olive oil to cover. Cook at low temp until soft, then purée. Store, and add spoonfuls to any dish for a mellow garlic flavor. Next, make the scotch bonnet purée. Place 6 peppers and 1 large onion (cut in 4) in a pot. Add just enough olive oil to the pot to cover and cook for 1 hr over medium-low. Puree the ingredients, store in the fridge and season to taste. Now, make the slaw: Bring water to a boil, pour over julienned calabaza, and strain right away. Mix all ingredients (except cilantro), then pour vinaigrette over the slaw and mix. Once it is cooled add cilantro. Season to taste.

From Action Bronson: NyamJam

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.