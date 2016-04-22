Open Your Mind, and Consume the Mystical Desert Visions of Cash+David’s “When You’re Lonely”

What happens when you’re lonely? When I’m lonely, I put on tracksuit bottoms, open up an entire tube of Pringles, switch on ITV3 – which will inevitably be showing one of the first three Jurassic Park films – and then cry.

Thankyfully, it’s a bit different for artists, otherwise all art would be shit. It’s different for Cash+David, the London-based production duo, who have indulged their loneliness by creating an inch perfect alt-R&B song, and then shooting a bleek yet beautiful video in the graveyard of souls that is Death Valley, California. The resulting track is the kind of dark yet pulsating number which you’d expect to hear playing in a deserted nightclub in a Nicholas Winding Refn film. Both the song and video explore the concept of dualism, which, the duo tell me, is inspired by this passage from Virginia Woolf:

“I went on amateurishly to sketch a plan of the soul so that in each of us two powers preside, one male, one female; and in the man’s brain the man predominates over the woman, and in the woman’s brain the woman predominates over the man… Coleridge perhaps meant this when he said that a great mind is androgynous.”

Sounds pretty intellectual huh? Maybe you should watch the video and decide for yourself:

Cash+David tour the UK next month:

1st May – FestEvol

11th May – The Pickle Factory, London

18th May – The Great Escape, Brighton

29th May – Electric Harmony, Lincolm

27th-30th May – Lost Village Festival

3rd-5th June – Wychwood Festival

15th-17th July – Beat-Herder