CD Projekt Red Confirms Disappointing Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Update

CD Projekt Red has responded to players over Cyberpunk 2077 DLC rumors. The developer confirmed an in-game event coming soon, while also delivering a disappointing update about future updates to CP2077.

The Cyberpunk 2077 community was sent into a frenzy when a Sept 1 post by CD Projekt Red seemed to be hinting at something coming to the game. “Important message for N.U.S.A. Citizens from President Rosalind Myers. The N.U.S.A. is seeking brave netrunners to join our efforts and overcome this grave threat,” the social media post read. This, of course, led many players to believe the developer was going to announce something big for Cyberpunk 2077 on Sept 4.

However, after speculation and theories went rampant online, CD Projekt Red issued a response to fans of the RPG. In a September 3 update, the Polish studio revealed that they are not announcing new Cyberpunk 2077 DLC this month. They also confirmed that they will not be addressing any updates about the game’s upcoming sequel. Instead, the Sept 4 announcement is going to be an event tied to the second anniversary of the Phantom Liberty DLC, which was released in 2023.

“Just FYI, this isn’t any sort of announcement or reveal about new content coming to the game. It’s part of an activity tied to the Phantom Liberty anniversary we’re celebrating this month.” So the good news is that we are getting something related to Cyberpunk 2077’s excellent expansion campaign. The bad news is that there isn’t going to be new DLC content or information about Cyberpunk 2077’s sequel.

Will CP2077 Get a Second Expansion?

Speculation over Cyberpunk 2077 getting a second expansion first appeared online in June 2025. Eagle-eyed fans discovered a LinkedIn profile for one of the game’s developers, who listed Cyberpunk 2077 DLC as their active project they were working on in 2025. With Phantom Liberty having been released in 2023, this led many to believe that a second expansion was in the works.

Adding credibility to this leak was the fact that Virtuous had recently worked on the Cyberpunk 2077 2.2 update. So with the Virtuous writer listing DLC on their profile, it added fuel to the fire about a second expansion. Of course, LinkedIn profiles aren’t always accurate. Still, the update was intriguing enough that the Cyberpunk 2077 community held on to hope that the game could still be getting new content added to the base game.

So when CD Projekt Red posted their cryptic teaser in September, fans went into overdrive with theories and speculation. Unfortunately, the upcoming announcement won’t be tied to an expansion or sequel. Regardless, there are enough rumblings to suggest that it is likely Cyberpunk 2077 will receive some form of new content.

Whether that is a new set of missions added in a future patch, or a full-blown expansion remains to be seen. However, fans are going to need to wait a bit longer. CD Projekt Red isn’t going to be announcing anything this month.