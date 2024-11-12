Celebrating Its 4-Year Anniversary, ‘Bugsnax’ Goes VR (on PC, at Least)

Ah, Bugsnax. The PS5’s first “killer app” showed off the capabilities of next-gen gaming. Beyond being a little bit of a meme when it was first announced, Bugsnax turned out to be a truly capable game that offered an experience unlike anything else. Now, with it turning 4 years old, it’s getting a brand-new update to add VR for a whole new dimension of fun… as long as you’re playing on PC, that is.

Screenshot: Young Horses

I Don’t Know About You, but VR ‘Bugsnax’ Sounds Like a Hoot

Bugsnax is quite the adventure, but heading into this world in VR sounds like a dream come true. It’s colorful, creative, and full of some of the best character designs in recent memory. It’s also got some of the most lovable cast members you could ever hope for, so getting a chance to interact with them up close and personal sounds lovely. As long as you’ve got a PC and a VR headset, you can jump in straight away. But what about PSVR users? Nintendo Labo fans? Radio silence from Bugsnax… so far.

Videos by VICE

Bugsnax receives free VR update on Steam https://t.co/wm0gokoQ1S



the game is also on sale for $9.99



Currently no plans to bring VR to other platforms pic.twitter.com/bRsEASxtTK — Wario64 (@Wario64) November 12, 2024

Young Horses has announced that the free Bugsnax VR update is only available on PC, with no update regarding other consoles. Especially with this game seeing a pretty large number of players on the PlayStation platform, it may not hurt to bring this over. They need something to play, too.

If you want to give Bugsnax VR a spin, the game is also on sale for its anniversary. Even if you’ve played it before, there are plenty of weird mods on PC, making a repeat playthrough worth your time. That, and the aforementioned VR mode is quite a good selling point, I’d reckon.

The first thing I’m doing, just like the devs recommended, is petting a Bunger. Those dorky little creatures are some of my favorites. Then, it’s time to start punching the Bugsnax, as is customary in every VR experience ever made. If you can’t punch them, is it even worth trying out? Seriously, play the game. It’s a transformative — almost spiritual — experience unlike nothing else out there!