This is not a joke. This is really the sideline we are playing on tonight at Pickens HS?? pic.twitter.com/gTelJ18g3S

— Troy Bowe (@coachbowe2) September 1, 2016

Hey there, chalk boy. You look thirsty. What’s that? You’ve already had a lot to drink? Well, we can tell. Apparently, some chalk boy for a South Carolina high school team was swervin’, as the sideline ended up looking like this, per Liberty High School football coach Troy Bowe. The field was Pickens High School’s to claim, and it was embarrassing. Even for a junior varsity game.

The tweet garnered 4,000 RTs as of this publication, and it was enough for Pickens County School District Spokesperson John Eby to issue a statement to Greenville Online:

“The athletic departments at Pickens High School and Liberty High School have discussed their concerns about the sideline at the junior varsity game at Pickens on Thursday night. The varsity game between both schools will go on as scheduled tonight at Liberty High School.”

Maybe chalk boy was drunk. Or maybe he just knew it would be an advantage for Pickens’ star running back Jeffrey “Wobble Legs” Jenkins*. Strategy, gamesmanship. You’re rehired, chalk boy.

*Maybe a real person