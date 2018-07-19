Chance The Rapper Just Dropped Four New Songs

Here’s something fun: Chance The Rapper, after teasing new music in a Chicago Tribune interview earlier this week and then un-teasing new music via Twitter, has released new music! That Chancellor Bennett loves to play games with us normal folk, doesn’t he? Anyway, Chance has released not one, not two, not three, but four new songs, all available on digital streaming services now. The four tracks are called “I Might Need Security”, “Work Out”, “Wala Cam”––which features Supa Bwe––and “65th & Ingleside”. Listen to all four tracks below.

