Chappell Roan May Be the Next Fortnite Festival Headliner, Leak Claims

A potential Chappell Roan Fortnite collaboration might have just been leaked by dataminers. According to the leak, the Grammy Award-winning singer might be the next Fortnite Festival headliner coming to the Epic Games Battle Royale.

Screenshot: Epic Games, YouTube Chappell Roan

The Fortnite v39.30 update is now live, which means many new files have been added to the game’s servers. However, the most interesting leak to come from the patch is a potential Chappell Roan Fortnite collab. According to dataminers ShiinaBR and itsmeleaky, the Pink Pony Club singer might actually be the next Fortnite Festival headliner for Chapter 7 season 1.

Videos by VICE

The Chappell Roan collaboration was first leaked in a January 22 post on X by itsmeleaky. The dataminer posted several cosmetic items that appear to belong to Chappell Roan. “CHAPPELL ROAN POTENTIALLY NEXT FESTIVAL ARTIST.” Several other infamous dataminers, such as HypeX, then reported on the leak as well.

Screenshot: X @itsmeleaky

It should be pointed out that we don’t currently know if a potential Chappell Roan skin will be a part of Fortnite Festival itself. The reason leakers believe this is that her rumored collaboration reportedly has the following cosmetic items which are typical of Fortnite Festival headliners:

A Pink Pony Club-inspired (Sidekick)

A themed drum (Instrument)

Multiple items consistent with past Fortnite Festival headliners (Microphone Instrument)

Screenshot: X @HypeX

In a follow-up post on X, dataminer HypeX seemingly confirmed that two Chappell Roan Fortnite Festival Icon skins will be added to the game soon. One of the new cosmetic skins will be her infamous Knight outfit she wore while performing “Good Luck, Babe!” at the 2024 MTV VMA awards.

“CHAPPELL ROAN’s SECOND SKIN IS LIKELY KNIGHT ARMOR. Epic Games added official map teasers (a medieval room), and the collab is expected on February.” However, more importantly the Chappell Roan Fortnite skin release date might be Thursday, February 5, 2026. “CHAPPELL ROAN x FORTNITE — FEBRUARY 5 FESTIVAL ICON WITH 2x SKINS”

Screenshot: X @HypeX

Is the Chappell Roan Fortnite Leak Legit?

Screenshot: X @ShiinaBR

While the Chappell Roan Fortnite skins have not yet been leaked, the new cosmetic items discovered in the v39.30 update certainly seem to point towards the Midwest Princess singer. For example, the leaked sidekick is an exact match for the Pink Pony that Chappell Roan rode on during her 67th Grammys performance in 2025.

For your convenience, we have provided an image below which shows the new Fortnite sidekick and Chappell Roan’s concert prop side-by-side. As you can see, they are pretty much a perfect match, even down to the flowing golden hair and star-themed bridle. The Fortnite sidekick is even wearing Roan’s infamous cowboy hat from her music video.

Screenshot: YouTube Chappell Roan, X @itsmeleaky

The question is, will Chappell Roan be the next Festival headliner? Or will she just get a few cosmetic items in a smaller crossover? Regardless, if you are a fan of Chappell Roan, this is pretty exciting news. Personally, I’m hoping we get some more emotes and Jam Tracks from the singer. We could soon have a new deadly duo with Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan. Come on, you know that sounds awesome!