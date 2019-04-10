Charly Bliss Made a Good Anthem About Bad Relationships

On May 10, Charly Bliss are releasing a new album called Young Enough and based off the incredibly infectious singles so far in “Capacity” and “Chatroom” it’s easily one of the year’s most anticipated LPs. But the Brooklyn band’s latest preview of their forthcoming sophomore effort might be their best yet. “Hard To Believe,” which Noisey is premiering below, is anchored by a searing, sugary guitar riff and lead vocalist Eva Hendricks singing, “I’m kissing anything that takes me far away from you.” It’s an anthemic, literal kiss-off that features one of the band’s most explosive choruses of their catalogue.
Hendricks talked about the track in a statement: “‘Hard to Believe’ is a song about being addicted to a bad relationship, and the endless cycle of trying and failing to end one. Sam wrote the guitar riff very early on in the writing process of Young Enough and we’ve always been obsessed with playing it because it’s so insanely catchy.” Paired with the new single a charming Henry Kaplan-direct music video. The clip portrays a typical band practice and as Hendricks explains, “While we’re running songs, each band-member usually has their own inner-monologue running of either things they’re distracted by, or things they’d rather be doing. This video feels extremely “us” and I don’t think we could have made it with anyone else.” Watch it below and catch the band on tour this summer.
Tour Dates:
May 3 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cinetol
May 4 – Hamburg, Germany @ Hafenklang
May 5 – Berlin, Germany @ Cassiopeia
May 7 – Paris, France @ La Boule Noire
May 9 – Manchester, UK @ Night People
May 10 – Leeds, UK @ Headrow House
May 11 – Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape
May 13 – London, UK @ The Garage
June 6 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
June 7 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
June 8 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
June 9 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
June 11 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
June 12 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch
June 14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Top Cats
June 15 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
June 16 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
June 18 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
June 19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
June 21 – Portland, OR @ Holocene
June 22 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
June 24 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish
June 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
June 28 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction
June 29 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
June 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge
July 2 – Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room (House of Blues)
July 3 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s BBQ Indoors
July 5 – Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock (House of Blues)
July 6 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
July 7 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade Purgatory
July 9 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
July 12 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
July 19-21 – Wooyung, Australia @ Splendour in the Grass
July 26 – Montreal, QC @ Montreal 77