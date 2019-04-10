Charly Bliss Made a Good Anthem About Bad Relationships

On May 10, Charly Bliss are releasing a new album called Young Enough and based off the incredibly infectious singles so far in “Capacity” and “Chatroom” it’s easily one of the year’s most anticipated LPs. But the Brooklyn band’s latest preview of their forthcoming sophomore effort might be their best yet. “Hard To Believe,” which Noisey is premiering below, is anchored by a searing, sugary guitar riff and lead vocalist Eva Hendricks singing, “I’m kissing anything that takes me far away from you.” It’s an anthemic, literal kiss-off that features one of the band’s most explosive choruses of their catalogue.

Hendricks talked about the track in a statement: “‘Hard to Believe’ is a song about being addicted to a bad relationship, and the endless cycle of trying and failing to end one. Sam wrote the guitar riff very early on in the writing process of Young Enough and we’ve always been obsessed with playing it because it’s so insanely catchy.” Paired with the new single a charming Henry Kaplan-direct music video. The clip portrays a typical band practice and as Hendricks explains, “While we’re running songs, each band-member usually has their own inner-monologue running of either things they’re distracted by, or things they’d rather be doing. This video feels extremely “us” and I don’t think we could have made it with anyone else.” Watch it below and catch the band on tour this summer.

Videos by VICE

Tour Dates:

May 3 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cinetol

May 4 – Hamburg, Germany @ Hafenklang

May 5 – Berlin, Germany @ Cassiopeia

May 7 – Paris, France @ La Boule Noire

May 9 – Manchester, UK @ Night People

May 10 – Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

May 11 – Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape

May 13 – London, UK @ The Garage

June 6 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

June 7 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

June 8 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

June 9 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

June 11 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

June 12 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch

June 14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Top Cats

June 15 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

June 16 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

June 18 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

June 19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

June 21 – Portland, OR @ Holocene

June 22 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

June 24 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

June 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

June 28 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

June 29 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

June 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

July 2 – Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room (House of Blues)

July 3 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s BBQ Indoors

July 5 – Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock (House of Blues)

July 6 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

July 7 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade Purgatory

July 9 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

July 12 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

July 19-21 – Wooyung, Australia @ Splendour in the Grass

July 26 – Montreal, QC @ Montreal 77