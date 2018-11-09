Check Out Photos from Our Screening of the Wu-Tang Clan’s ’36 Chambers’ Doc

Last night at Villian in Brooklyn, New York, Noisey debuted For the Children: 25 Years of Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), a short film celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Wu-Tang Clan’s iconic debut album. The doc features the Clan reflecting on their journey from young guys from the streets of Shaolin to hip-hop icons. It also has cameos from younger rappers like Joey Badass, A$AP Ferg, and A$AP Rocky touting the group’s influence. A$AP Ferg probably has the film’s best line when speaking about the beat on “Bring Da Ruckus”: “Them drums, it just sounds like they were making that shit in a sewer.”

Director Shomi Patwary was on hand, as were most members of the Wu-Tang Clan, as well as Young Dirty Bastard, who makes an appearance in the film. DJ Mathematics spun some old school jams as people hit the Wu photobooth and the open bar. After the film, Noisey’s Dan Ozzi led a Q&A with Patwary, RZA, Masta Killah, Raekwon, Inspectah Deck, and Loud Records founder Steve Rifkind. After the talk, DJ Mathematics dropped the beat from “C.R.E.A.M.” and the whole building went off as Raekwon grabbed the mic and kicked off his iconic verse. “I grew up on the crime side, the New York Times side, staying alive was no jive.” There is nothing in the world like that beat or that album. Wu-Tang is for the children! 🐝🐝🐝

Check out some photos below.