Cheese and Onion Frittata Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 large yellow onion, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

8 large eggs

2 tablespoons heavy cream (or milk or sour cream)

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

4 ounces|115 grams (about 1 cup) shredded cheese (parmesan, cheddar, provolone, swiss, or combination)

hot sauce, to taste

¼ cup|60 ml extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons cane sugar syrup (or 1 teaspoon granulated sugar)

3 cups mixed salad greens

Directions

Melt the butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add the onions, season with salt, and cook until lightly golden, about 4 minutes. In a large bowl, beat the eggs, then whisk in the cream, 1 teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Slowly pour into the pan, ensuring that the egg mixture covers the whole pan evenly while not disturbing the onions (so that they remain in an even layer). Sprinkle the cheese evenly over the top, followed by a few dashes of hot sauce. Lower the heat to medium-low and cook, covered and undisturbed, until golden around the edges and slightly jiggly in the center, about 15 minutes. Place a large cutting board or plate on top of the pan. Invert the frittata onto the cutting board and cool slightly. Meanwhile, make the salad: In a medium bowl, whisk together the olive oil, vinegar, mustard, and sugar until emulsified. Season with salt and pepper, then toss half of it with the salad greens. The rest of the dressing will keep, refrigerated, for up to 1 week. To serve, slice the frittata into wedges and divide among plates. Pile some salad up on the side and enjoy.

