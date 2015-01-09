Chef’s Night Out: Simone Tondo of Le Roseval

Simone Tondo, chef/owner of Paris restaurant Le Roseval, takes us out on the town with his friends in the City of Light. First, he shows us how to make life-changing butter-seared lobster—magnifique!—and scallops with red currants before heading out into the city.

The first stop is La Buvette for wine and oysters, and then it’s off to Caffé Dei Cioppi—a tiny, local Parisian spot for the Italian crowd—for black truffle linguine, goose saucisson, and more wine (naturally). The night continues (drunkenly) at Gare Au Gorille in the 17th arondissement, where Simone’s pals cook up lamb with harissa sauce for a late-night “snack” … and throw back some shots. The last stop for the gang is Dersou, a French-Asian restaurant/cocktail bar that serves just five special dishes and five cocktails. On tonight’s menu: torched marrow (and more shots). Then it’s back to Le Roseval: time for champagne-spraying and Tondo’s own cooking to take center stage.

