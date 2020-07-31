Chicken, Pineapple, and Bell Pepper Skewers Recipe

Serves 4-6

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes, plus 2 hours marinating

Ingredients

for the marinade:

⅓ cup|85 ml soy sauce

3 tablespoons|30 grams dark brown sugar

1 tablespoon minced ginger

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Videos by VICE

for the skewers:

2 chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch cubes (about 1 pound|450 grams)

8 ounces|225 grams pineapple, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 green bell pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 medium red onion, cut into 1-inch pieces

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

toasted sesame seeds, for garnish

Directions

Make the marinade: Add the soy sauce, sugar, ginger, garlic, and 1 cup|250 ml water to a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook until the sugar is dissolved, about 2 minutes. In a small bowl, whisk the cornstarch with 2 tablespoons of water to make a slurry. Whisk the slurry in the marinade and cook until thick, about 1 minute more. Cool completely. Marinate the chicken: Reserve ¼ cup|60 ml of the marinade. Place the chicken in a ziplock bag with the remaining marinade and refrigerate for 2 hours. Grill the skewers: Light a grill. Thread 3 pieces each chicken, bell pepper, red onion, and pineapple on bamboo skewers, alternating between each as you thread. Season with salt and pepper and brush all over with the reserved marinade. Grill, turning as needed, until the chicken and pineapple are charred and cooked through, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a serving platter and garnish with the sesame seeds.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.