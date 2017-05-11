Chili Mud Crab Recipe

Servings: 2

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

1 large mud crab (the bigger the better!)

3 tablespoons peanut oil

3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

3 large red chilies, finely chopped

1 small red onion or banana shallot, finely chopped

3 tablespoons Shaoxing wine

2 teaspoons granulated sugar

⅓ cup|80 ml chicken stock

3 tablespoons grated ginger

1 tablespoon rice flour

2 teaspoons black vinegar

½ teaspoon sesame oil

7 green shallot stems, thinly sliced

2 birds eye chilies, thinly sliced

Directions

The method of this is really based on how much equipment you have, how much reality cooking shows you’ve watched, or how much you want to piss fart around. It’s easy as steaming the crab, letting it chill a bit (you will want to let it chill or it will burn the shit out of your hands when you break it up), quarter the body, crack the claws and legs, then dress. But if you’re trying to impress, portion the raw crab first. Heat a wok over high until smoking. Add the oil and the crab. Cover it because it will spit everywhere and the oil will flare up, making you look like a donkey. About a minute later, add the garlic, red chilies, and banana shallot and allow it to sweat. Stir in the wine and sugar and cook for 1 to 2 minutes longer. Add in the remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Cook for 2 minutes, then transfer to a platter to serve.

