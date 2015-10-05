Chorizo Fried Eggs Recipe

“These chorizo-fried eggs will make you feel better when you’re hungover.”

Servings: 1-2

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Videos by VICE

Ingredients

for the salsa:

1 tablespoon cooking oil

2 whole roasted tomatoes

2 garlic cloves

½ white onion, cut into large chunks

2 links freshly made high-quality chorizo sausage, taken out of casing

1 manzano chile

1 jalapeño chile

fresh epazote, to taste

fresh cilantro, to taste

½ cup|120 ml chicken broth

to assemble:

fresh panela cheese (4 triangular slices) or substitute with paneer or mozzarella

1 corn tortilla

2 large eggs

Directions

First, make the salsa. Add the oil to a sauté pan over medium. Add the roasted tomatoes to the pan. Remove them from the pan. Meanwhile, add garlic and onions to the pan and allow them to caramelize. Set aside. Next, brown the chorizo over medium heat until cooked through. Set aside and add the mansion chili and jalapeño to the pan that the chorizo has been cooking in. Take off the heat and add into a food processor with the tomatoes, garlic, onions, and chorizo. If you don’t want it to be too spicy, remove the seeds from the chilies. Add chicken stock and puree until blended. You can control the thickness of the sauce with the chicken broth. Brown the panela cheese over medium and when crispy, place on a plate. In the same pan, add oil and fry the tortilla until crispy on both sides. Set aside and fry the eggs over easy in the pan. Now, it’s time to assemble the dish. Place the tortilla on the plate and top with the egg. Place the panela cheese on the side. Drizzle the salsa to cover the dish and garnish with fresh cilantro and sorrel leaves to garnish.

From How-To: Make Chorizo Fried Eggs with Pablo Salas

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.