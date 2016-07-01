Christine and the Queens Does Tres Bien Rap Over Desiigner’s “Panda”

Everything sounds better in French. Bonjour. See? Didn’t that sound kinda sexy in your head? Sort of like Coco Chanel and Isabelle Huppert breathing croissant crumbs over a pack of Gauloise cigarettes while you adjust your beret on a brisk Paris morning. Classy.

To underline the sonic charm of the French language, and also just for fun, Christine and the Queens turned up on Julie Adengua’s Beats 1 show—airing in full this afternoon—and rapped over Desiigner’s “Panda.” The song has been remixed by everyone from Lupe Fiasco to T-Pain, but the few seconds that Héloïse Letissier spends sounding refined over that beat are unexpectedly lovely. It’s even better when you consider that Adengua basically says, “Rap now!” and Letissier just sort of starts rapping. No, we don’t know what she’s saying, nor should we need to. We have many delicious pastries to eat.

