Chrono Trigger Remake (or Remaster) Already In Development According to Leak

It’s been more than 30 years since the original 1995 launch of Chrono Trigger and many fans are more than ready for a modern remake or contemporary HD2D take on the classic game. New comments from a reliable industry insider seem to suggest something is already in the works for Chrono Trigger at Square Enix.

‘The chrono stuff is already in dev…’

Screenshot: Square Enix

A recent ResetEra thread saw the community discussing a survey from Square Enix’s Team Asano gauging interest on which Square Enix titles fans would like to see remade in the future. The responses to the thread discussed many different properties and titles, but Chrono Trigger was definitely a popular mention. That’s where longtime reliable insider John Harker chimed in.

Videos by VICE

In response to one of the comments suggesting Chrono Trigger, John Harker said, “the chrono stuff is already in dev tho. Let’s ask for something else, like opening back up triangle strategy 2 or a legit sequel to final fantasy tactics!”

The thread quickly lit up with excitement and surprise at Harker’s comment that “Chrono stuff” is already in development. There were no additional details provided, so it’s unclear if the leaker is referencing a full Final Fantasy 7-style 3D remake or something in the HD2D style. There is no clear consensus from the Chrono Trigger fan community about which style of remake would be the best fit. Some fans think many of the game’s puzzles would perfectly translate to 3D environments, while others feel that the original game’s art and style are what made it special and that a remake should stay closer to the source material.

This comment from John Harker adds on to speculation and rumors that began towards the end of 2025 around the Chrono Trigger 30th anniversary. During a YouTube stream in November 2025, Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii was asked if all the recent Chrono Trigger 30th Anniversary projects and events are hinting that a remake is in the works. His response didn’t confirm a project, but he also didn’t deny something was in the works. “I can’t say… You shouldn’t ask that! I’ll get told off!”

That’s definitely far from a confirmation, but it was enough to get fans excited and further fuel speculation.

Chrono Trigger is currently available on PC, SNES, mobile devices, and Nintendo DS. At this time, there is no confirmation or release date for a remake or remaster.