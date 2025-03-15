City Council Member Withdraws From Position Over OnlyFans Account

The Lynnwood City Council recently appointed a new council member, Jessica Roberts. However, she has since withdrawn her appointment after facing severe backlash for certain online activities.

Roberts is currently facing scrutiny for allegedly sharing graphic and violent sexual fantasies on Reddit, as well as allegedly operating an OnlyFans account.

Videos by VICE

In an email to MyNorthwest, Council member Derica Escamilla, representing Position 1, said “We were definitely unaware” that Roberts had an OnlyFans account. Patrick Decker, the Lynnwood City Council Position 2 seat, also confirmed the same claim.

Lynnwood Council Member Jessica Roberts Withdraws After Facing Scrutiny For OnlyFans Account and Dark Fantasies

When asked whether council members were allowed to operate OnlyFans accounts, Escamilla said: “I have calls into the city clerk and executive assistant with similar questions, as well as questions regarding the ‘blind’ appointment process.”

However, “I certainly had no idea of the views Jessica held and do not feel those views and activities are in keeping with the gravity and seriousness of serving the people of Lynnwood on the City Council,” Decker told MyNorthwest.

Once the City Council learned of Roberts’s Reddit, TikTok, and OnlyFans activity, which allegedly described graphic sexual fantasies, they, too, began receiving backlash for their decision to appoint Roberts.

Council President Nick Coelho spoke about the appointment process, stating: “The process has gotten a little wacky, and that’s just what happens in these processes. It’s a little ugly, it’s not perfect… but it’s moving as it’s supposed to.”

“I want people to know that as part of a fair process, we don’t go through social media and troll through what any applicants have to say,” he continued.

Coelho also acknowledged that while Roberts’s behavior isn’t illegal, it might have affected councilmembers’ votes if they’d been aware.

Since this information has surfaced, Escamilla has decided to withdraw from her appointment.

“My personal life and identity do not in any way affect my ability to do the job,” Roberts said in a statement to FOX 13 Seattle. “However, I have decided to withdraw my appointment, not because I am unwilling to serve the people in my community, but because the continued scrutiny of my personal life is a potential distraction from the council’s forward progress.”