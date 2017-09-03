Classic Calgary Caesar Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep time: 2 minutes

Total time: 2 minutes

Ingredients

Videos by VICE

A few tablespoons of your favorite salt seasoning, for the rim. Try celery salt or make your own signature mix by trying a combination of chili powder, lime salt, cumin, etc.

2-3 ounces|60-85 ml vodka

3 dashes Worcestershire sauce

3 dashes Tabasco sauce (Chipotle flavor, Garlic Pepper flavor, or traditional—your choice)

6–8 ounces|170-230 ml Clamato (as needed to fill to brim of glass)

for garnish:

pepperoni, shrimp, beans, pickled vegetables, stuffed olives, your favorite cheese, cherry tomatoes, and/or lime wedges

Directions

Pick a glass that you love—one that shows your personality. We like a boot. Maybe you like a mason jar, or maybe you’re a straight shooter and want a traditional cocktail glass. Dealer’s choice. As long as it can hold 12 ounces|340 ml, you’re solid. Rim the glass with your favorite salt seasoning by wetting the rim and dipping it onto a plate with a nice layer of salt. Add ice to the glass and pour in vodka. Ours is always a double. Add Worcestershire sauce and Tabasco. Feel free to add more than three dashes to taste if desired. Fill glass to the brim with Clamato. Time for the garnishes. This is where you can really wow your friends. Skewer whatever speaks to your soul—beans, pepperoni, olives, lime. Be careful not to overdo it—let the drink speak for itself. This is a cocktail, not an entrée!

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.