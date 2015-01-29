Classic Fondue Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

1 pound Gruyère

½ pound|227 grams Emmenthaler

½ pound|227 grams Vacherin Fribourg

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1 ½ cups|355 ml white wine

2 tablespoons lemon juice or apple cider vinegar

¼ cup|60 ml Cocchi Americano or kirsch

Directions

Grate or crumble all of the cheese and toss with cornstarch. Set aside. In a small pot, gently heat wine and lemon juice or vinegar. Add cheese one cup at a time, stirring constantly. Reduce heat and continue to stir in cheese until smooth. Once all cheese is melted, add liquor and seasonings. Transfer to fondue pot over burner to keep warm. Serve with bread, chunks of meat, or blanched vegetables.

