McDonald’s McNugget Caviar Kit Can Be Ordered Today, But Will You Actually Get One?

Listen, we’ve all had that moment: you’re eating Chicken McNuggets straight from the box like it’s 1999 and TikTok finally hits you with the idea of slapping caviar on everything. Just kidding. Quite literally no one was thinking that until people saw the offering at the U.S. Open. Anyway, McDonald’s heard the meme-spoiled masses and said, “Hold my Arch Card.”

For Valentine’s Day 2026, the fast-food overlords teamed up with premium Paramount Caviar to launch the most gloriously absurd thing you’ll see this season: McNugget Caviar Kits. These limited-edition kits are dropping online only at McNuggetCaviar.com at 11 a.m. ET on February 10. Consider it the fast-food equivalent of Marvin Gaye playing in a marble foyer.

Videos by VICE

The indulgent kit includes:

A 1-ounce tin of Baerii Sturgeon caviar.

A tub of crème fraîche (because you must pretend you’re a grown-up doing this).

A mother-of-pearl caviar spoon (don’t pretend you have one at home).

A $25 Arch Card to go load up on McNuggets.

And all of it is completely free. That’s right, nothing but your relentless internet clicks between you and this high-low combo. Odds are, you won’t get it.

McDonald’s literally said the crispy, golden goodness of their iconic McNuggets paired with salty sturgeon roe is “a true match made in heaven.” Sure, heaven and hell are neighbors on Valentine’s Day. Supplies are limited; this has “sold out in minutes” vibes written all over it.

If You Miss the McNugget Caviar Drop: DIY Like a Gourmet Bandit

So let’s be real, most of us in this economy will be staring at the Sold Out page wondering why love is so cruel. But don’t despair. You can still stage your own McNugget Caviar moment at home without waiting on the drop gods.

Here’s the blueprint:

Step 1: Score Caviar (No Nuggets Included, Though)

You can get caviar delivered to your door from lots of places online. Some solid starter kits and tins include:

Step 2: Nugget Procurement

Hit up your nearest McDonald’s (or ANY nugget purveyor) and grab a box of hot, saucy McNuggets. Chick-fil-A, Wendy’s, even vegan nuggets — they all work. McDonald’s own nuggets with classic sauces are peak meme synergy.

Step 3: Get Fancy With It

Slap a little crème fraîche or sour cream on a nugget (available at your local grocery store). Add a tiny spoonful of caviar on top. Post it. Laugh. Then dip the next one in sweet chili sauce like a sane person.

Step 4: Vibing

Pair with cheap champagnem, grandma’s boxed white wine, or even a THC seltzer because contrasts are the point now.

McNugget Caviar might be the ultimate expression of 2026 Valentine’s Day food culture… a weird mashup of cheap thrills, haute cuisine aspirations, and social media flexing. Some might say, it’s cringe. And whether you actually get one or end up crafting your own at home, it’s one thing this season we can all try to raise a tiny mother-of-pearl spoon to.