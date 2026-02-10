Marvel Tokon Roster Leak Reveals 20 Playable Characters Ahead of State of Play

A new Steam listing has reportedly leaked major Marvel Tokon details early, ahead of the February Sony State of Play. According to the new game summary, the Arc System Works fighting title will feature 4v4 matchmaking, 64-player lobbies, and a 20-character roster at launch.

Marvel Tokon Roster Will Have 20 Characters According to Leak

Screenshot: Arc System Works, Steam

Marvel Tokon is expected to be featured in the next Sony State of Play happening on Thursday, February 12, 2026. However, ahead of the PS5 showcase, a Steam listing reportedly leaked major details about the game. Eagle-eyed players over on Reddit were the first to discover the listing and re-posted the game’s features.

“It’s time to build your dream team and break some spirits in blistering 4v4 fighting action. Choose from an expanding roster of 20 iconic Marvel characters at launch, each rendered in a bold new anime-inspired art style and members of their own unique teams of equally impressive heroes and villains.”

Yeah, you read that right. The Marvel Tokon launch roster will supposedly include 20 characters! Here is a list of the leaked Marvel Tokon features:

Screenshot: Reddit

Leaked Marvel Tokon Features From Steam Listing

4v4 Tag Team Fights

20 Marvel Characters (Roster)

(Roster) 64 Player Lobbies (Online)

(Online) Single Player Episode Mode (Learn about Team Dynamics & Lore)

All Confirmed Marvel Tokon Characters So Far

Screenshot: Arc System Works

While the Marvel Tokon launch roster is rumored to have 20 characters, only eight heroes and villains have been confirmed for the game so far. Most of these iconic characters were revealed in the initial Marvel Tokon announcement trailer back in June 2025.

In Sony’s gameplay demo, we got to see Spider-Man and Captain America in action. For your convenience, here is a list of all Marvel Tokon characters that we know about so far:

Captain America (Steve Rogers)

(Steve Rogers) Doctor Doom (Victor von Doom)

(Victor von Doom) Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes)

(Robbie Reyes) Iron Man (Tony Stark)

(Tony Stark) Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan)

(Kamala Khan) Spider-Man (Peter Parker)

(Peter Parker) Star-Lord (Peter Quill)

(Peter Quill) Storm (Ororo Munroe)

Is the Marvel Tokon Roster Leak Legit?

Screenshot: Arc System Works

Assuming the leaked Steam page listing is legitimate, that means we still have 12 more Marvel Tokon characters that need to be revealed. That said, I still think we should take this latest leak with a grain of salt.

While it’s true many players claimed to have seen the Steam listing go live, it appears the game’s summary was quickly edited. You can still check out the page here, but the text about 20 characters is now gone. So it’s probably best to keep our expectations in check.

Screenshot: Arc System Works

Still, with the Sony State of Play just days away, we could get confirmation that the Marvel Tokon roster leak was actually accurate. So either way, we might not have to wait very long to get more details about the game.