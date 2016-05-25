Classic Potato Salad Recipe

Servings: 6
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 35 minutes
Ingredients
3 pounds|1360 grams Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
8 ounces|227 grams dill pickles, cut into ½-inch pieces
8 ounces|227 grams mayonnaise
2 tablespoon Dijon mustard
6 hard boiled eggs, peeled and diced
4 ribs celery, diced
½ red onion, diced
Videos by VICE
Directions
- Place potatoes in a medium saucepan and cover them with water. Season with salt and bring to a boil. Cook until just tender, about 12 minutes, and drain. Rinse under cold running water until cool.
- Transfer the potatoes to a large bowl with the remaining ingredients and toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.