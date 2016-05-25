Classic Potato Salad Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

3 pounds|1360 grams Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

8 ounces|227 grams dill pickles, cut into ½-inch pieces

8 ounces|227 grams mayonnaise

2 tablespoon Dijon mustard

6 hard boiled eggs, peeled and diced

4 ribs celery, diced

½ red onion, diced

Directions

Place potatoes in a medium saucepan and cover them with water. Season with salt and bring to a boil. Cook until just tender, about 12 minutes, and drain. Rinse under cold running water until cool. Transfer the potatoes to a large bowl with the remaining ingredients and toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper.

