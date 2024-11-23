WWE’s CM Punk Is Joining The Bloodline at Survivor Series

On WWE SmackDown, the OG Bloodline had a surprise in store when they announced their fifth Survivor Series member is CM Punk. The veteran has been off television since his win over Drew McIntyre in October, taking some time off for his many Hollywood projects. His return is much sooner than expected.

Punk is an original Paul Heyman guy, which is fitting because Heyman was the one to reveal his participation at Survivor Series: WarGames. The Premium Live Event also marks one year since Punk’s shocking return to WWE, and there’s no lack of history between himself and Roman Reigns.

Videos by VICE

CM Punk Returning to Survivor Series

Punk was originally pushing for The Shield in WWE before his departure and they wrestled each other many times. As Punk recalls, the group was pitched as his protectors but that didn’t materialize. A lot of time has passed and Reigns has cemented himself as one of the WWE greats. “I think whenever myself and Roman Reigns are face to face on television, I think that’s going to be a moment,” Punk recently said on Cheap Heat.

“The Shield came here and made a ton of waves in a short amount of time. My relationship with all of those guys was pretty good. I think a lot of the questions you have, ‘What is Punk’s relationship with Roman? What does Punk feel about Seth?’ All of that stuff is going to play out on television because that’s what I do.”

Punk joins original Bloodline members Reigns, Sami Zayn, and the Usos against Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Bronson Reed. Many assumed that Seth Rollins would be the fifth member because he’s feuding with Reed. However, Rollins made it clear several times he has no interest in forgiving Reigns. He even went so far as saying he’d never stand with the “tyrant” Reigns.

Survivor Series: WarGames goes down on November 30th. The festivities stream live at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.