Cold Miso-Sesame Noodles Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

4 large eggs

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

8 shiitake mushrooms, stems removed

4 packets ramen noodles (about 22 ½ ounces|640 grams)

2 tablespoons red miso paste

4 tablespoons rice vinegar

2 tablespoons sesame oil

1 ½ tablespoons toasted white sesame seeds

4 scallions, thinly sliced

pork floss

2 sheets toasted nori, cut into squares

cilantro, to serve

sambal, to serve

Directions

Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil. Carefully add the eggs and cook for 6 minutes, then drain and run under cold water. Peel, then set aside. Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium high. Add the mushrooms and cook until golden, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and set aside to cool, then thinly slice. In a small bowl, mix the miso, rice vinegar, and sesame oil until smooth. Set aside. Cook the ramen noodles according to the packet instructions. Drain, then cool completely. In a large bowl, toss the noodles with the dressing, sesame seeds, and scallions. Divide among 4 bowls, then top each bowl with mushrooms, some nori, pork floss, and sambal. Halve each egg lengthwise and top each dish with 2 egg halves.

