Cold Miso-Sesame Noodles Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
4 large eggs
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
8 shiitake mushrooms, stems removed
4 packets ramen noodles (about 22 ½ ounces|640 grams)
2 tablespoons red miso paste
4 tablespoons rice vinegar
2 tablespoons sesame oil
1 ½ tablespoons toasted white sesame seeds
4 scallions, thinly sliced
pork floss
2 sheets toasted nori, cut into squares
cilantro, to serve
sambal, to serve
Directions
- Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil. Carefully add the eggs and cook for 6 minutes, then drain and run under cold water. Peel, then set aside.
- Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium high. Add the mushrooms and cook until golden, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and set aside to cool, then thinly slice.
- In a small bowl, mix the miso, rice vinegar, and sesame oil until smooth. Set aside.
- Cook the ramen noodles according to the packet instructions. Drain, then cool completely.
- In a large bowl, toss the noodles with the dressing, sesame seeds, and scallions. Divide among 4 bowls, then top each bowl with mushrooms, some nori, pork floss, and sambal. Halve each egg lengthwise and top each dish with 2 egg halves.
