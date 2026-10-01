Control Resonant Patch Notes: Update 1.4.0 Adds New Game Plus and More

The Control Resonant update 1.4.0 patch notes reveal a long list of fixes and improvements, including New Game ++ for players who want to keep replaying the game. From reduced combat in the Unknown Zone to new upgrade notifications, here are the biggest changes and the full patch notes.

Screenshot: Remedy Entertainment

The biggest addition in the Control Resonant update is New Game ++, which allows players to complete an unlimited number of repeat runs. If you’ve already finished Dylan’s adventure and want another excuse to return to twisted version of Manhattan, this should keep you busy!

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However, the patch also make several changes that should help players still working through their first playthrough. Your Build Power now appears directly on the Loadout screen, making it easier to check your level without digging through the Stats & Effects menu.

Here are some of the biggest changes in the Control Resonant 1.4.0 :

New Game ++: Players can now keep replaying the game across unlimited runs.

Players can now keep replaying the game across unlimited runs. Less combat in the Unknown Zone: The overall amount and intensity of combat have been reduced by around 10–15%.

The overall amount and intensity of combat have been reduced by around 10–15%. Easier upgrade tracking: A new HUD icon lets you know when something is available to purchase or upgrade in The Gap.

A new HUD icon lets you know when something is available to purchase or upgrade in The Gap. Vendor material tracking: Pinning upgrade materials now lets you check their availability through the Vendor’s map icon.

Pinning upgrade materials now lets you check their availability through the Vendor’s map icon. New Assist Mode option: Players can increase Power Core Charge duration with a multiplier ranging from 100–300%.

Players can increase Power Core Charge duration with a multiplier ranging from 100–300%. More save slots: The main menu now displays seven save slots instead of five.

The main menu now displays seven save slots instead of five. Audio options: Radio dialogue gets its own volume slider, and players can mute the copyrighted opening credits song.

Radio dialogue gets its own volume slider, and players can mute the copyrighted opening credits song. Performance fixes: The update addresses crashes, HDR problems, and specific performance issues, including frame rate drops during the Artist Resonant fight.

Personally, the upgrade material tracking sounds like one of the more useful additions here. Having to visit a Vendor just to find out whether they have what you need can get old pretty quickly. Now, you can check the map first and save yourself the trip.

The update also makes some encounters more forgiving. Alongside the Unknown Zone changes, certain SHÜM Challenge scores have been made easier, and Perfect Dodges should now work properly against most attacks in the Co-Director Resonant fight.

Screenshot: Remedy Entertainment

The October 1 Control Resonant update has slightly different version numbers depending on your platform:

Platform Update Version PlayStation 5 01.400.000 Xbox Series X|S 1.4.0.0 PC 1.4.0

Below are the full listed Control Resonant patch notes, rewritten for easier reading. The developer also notes that the list does not include every fix made in this update.

New Features and Quality-of-Life Improvements

Screenshot: Remedy Entertainment

Added New Game ++, allowing an unlimited number of repeat playthroughs.

Added a Power Core Charge Duration setting to Assist Mode, with a 100–300% duration multiplier.

Added support for Razer haptics, with effects tied to actions such as melee attacks and taking damage.

Added Build Power to the bottom-left corner of the Loadout screen.

Added a HUD notification for new purchases and upgrades available in The Gap.

Pinned upgrade materials can now be checked through the Vendor’s map icon.

Added a separate radio dialogue volume slider.

Added an option to mute the copyrighted opening credits track, Apocalyptica’s “Upperhand.”

Audio

Added separate radio dialogue volume controls so players can adjust the balance between their speakers or headphones and the DualSense controller speaker.

Added the copyrighted music toggle for the opening credits song.

Fixed dialogue issues throughout the game.

Improved the overall audio mix, sound effects, and environmental audio.

Fixed audio falling out of sync.

Corrected sound effects for Dylan’s melee attacks.

Fixed Rangers delivering combat lines at inappropriate moments.

Fixed several problems with music resuming incorrectly after loading a save or entering and leaving The Gap.

Fixed music continuing after completing The Party Won’t Stop quest.

Fixed Dr. Darling’s projected videos losing dialogue or falling out of sync.

Fixed missing music during the Deserter Resonant boss fight after players backtracked from the approach area.

Fixed audio cutting out on Xbox Series X.

Visuals

Screenshot: Remedy Entertainment

Improved animations and timing during several conversations.

Fixed visual glitches affecting Rangers killed after being launched high into the air.

Fixed an out-of-bounds issue caused by executing an enemy in the factory while approaching the Deserter boss.

Reduced visual artifacts during the opening credits.

Polished several cinematics.

Adjusted areas where players could leave the intended boundaries or break Story Quest progression.

Improved draw distances, streaming, and level-of-detail transitions to reduce pop-in.

Adjusted the size of the first-phase Hedron boss arena.

Made the route toward the Oldest House rooftop clearer in the Unknown Zone.

Improved sliding and parkour interactions with various objects.

Corrected objects that were incorrectly set to move or remain static.

Performance, Technical, and Gameplay Fixes

Added performance optimizations aimed primarily at PCs meeting the minimum and recommended specifications.

Fixed crashes across all platforms.

Fixed overly saturated HDR highlights in the AgX tonemapper.

Fixed heavy visual artifacts and pixelation that were particularly noticeable in HDR.

Fixed a crash when switching between ray tracing modes.

Fixed Steam Controller reconnection problems after a lost connection. This also addresses other controllers using Steam Input.

Increased the main menu save slot count from five to seven. Original playthroughs and New Game Plus runs use separate save folders accessible through the main menu.

Fixed Dylan’s outfit changing when fast traveling to the Downtown Zone after the credits.

Air executions now restore one dodge and one jump when the player has run out of both.

Adjusted motion blur shutter speed to account for DLSS and FSR frame generation multipliers.

Added support for using V-Sync alongside DLSS Frame Generation.

Improved automatic language and locale detection at startup.

Fixed the render resolution menu displaying a blank label after launching in exclusive fullscreen.

Fixed the Frame Rate Limiter turning itself off after other graphics settings were changed.

Fixed tearing-like artifacts in certain videos on PS5.

Fixed the skip button appearing when it should not.

Fixed enemies becoming stuck or falling out of Gravity Anomalies during the Into the Sinkhole miniboss encounter.

Fixed revived Drone enemies disappearing too quickly when using the Crowd Conversion talent.

Fixed several problems with Push and enemy reactions inside Gravity Anomalies.

Fixed the wrong Zone name appearing after fast traveling from the Evacuation Zone to Central.

Enemies returning to their area under the Leashing status effect now regenerate Falter instead of becoming immune to it.

Fixed Ground Slam failing when Dylan hit a low ceiling.

Fixed the Wallet Artifact failing to affect Shield.

Fixed the respec and refund tutorial being skipped after quitting to the main menu immediately after defeating the Artist.

Fixed Pope’s dialogue disappearing after reloading during Enemy of My Enemy.

Fixed incorrect dialogue playing when selecting silent conversation options.

Fixed corrupted shadows trailing Dylan after blocking an explosive attack with Shield.

Fixed Mold Scrappers becoming unable to move after using Leap in Gravity Anomalies during the Collective Resonant fight.

Fixed The Last Taxi quest failing to award its rewards.

Fixed newly collected audio failing to play when players immediately opened the Archives to listen.

Fixed Command consuming two charges instead of one on a low-health heavy enemy while Thought Leader was active.

Fixed a rare issue where removing and re-equipping an Artifact caused its effect to stop working.

Game Design and Combat

Screenshot: Remedy Entertainment

Reduced the overall amount of combat in the Unknown Zone by around 10–15%.

Made the Firebreak employee in The Park stronger to help them survive the surrounding Mold.

Slightly increased the lifetime of Astral Rebuke.

Adjusted how minibosses and heavy enemies react to Push.

Updated rewards to make maxing out every Zone somewhat easier in New Game Plus.

Made certain SHÜM Challenge score requirements easier.

Added a tutorial explaining that Rush removes status effects.

Fine-tuned some DualSense adaptive trigger effects.

Fixed Mold projectile warning indicators appearing from too far away.

Fixed Perfect Dodges being extremely difficult to trigger against most Co-Director Resonant attacks.

Fixed the Collective Resonant’s tentacles remaining alive after defeating the boss with Assist Mode’s One-Hit Kills enabled.

Fixed Status Spread continuing to spread Infected or Burn after the original effect had expired.

Corrected the status effect icon for NPCs with half-armor.

Removed grenade warning indicators for explosives thrown by friendly Rangers.

Fixed players becoming trapped in The Gap’s training area.

Fixed Split Pivot and Split Orbit combo finishers repeatedly activating Crush Instant Charge and potentially freezing animations.

Adjusted the forklift enemy to make it easier to hit.

Fixed the Power Drill upgrade providing less than its intended 25% power bonus when drilling airborne enemies.

Fixed Swarm Satellites failing to damage each other after Command was used.

Fixed the Magnet Artifact failing to reveal small Resource Crates on dungeon maps.

Fixed the Executive Order upgrade for the Extend Aberrant form.

Fixed destroying land mines or hitting electrical boxes incorrectly granting the Ruthless status effect.

Level Design and Quest Fixes

Screenshot: Remedy Entertainment

Fixed numerous map markers that remained visible too long, appeared in the wrong location, or required both room entrances to be opened before disappearing.

Added audible reactions from Dylan when completing Tasks.

Fixed players being able to skip the Field Panopticon encounter in the Co-Director Approach.

Fixed a rare New Game Plus issue where the final miniboss in Into the Sinkhole failed to spawn.

Improved several Gravity Anomalies.

Fixed the karaoke microphone floating after completing the song in The Party Won’t Stop.

Fixed Zoe’s call failing to trigger the second part of Carbon Copy.

Fixed encounters starting too early and enemies falling through the world.

Fixed the Repeating, Refracting Achievement or Trophy unlocking after Hedron’s third phase, before the platforming section.

Fixed PS5 Activities starting at incorrect times or failing to end properly.

Added the missing pickup prompt for the Customer Complaint collectible in the Downtown Zone.

Fixed New Growth failing to complete the Find the Test Subjects objective after players found and eliminated them without interacting with the Mold guide.

Fixed a nonfunctional interaction prompt appearing on Ayad after reloading during Recursions and Iterations.

Fixed Hannah’s voice being audible throughout the entire Zone during Carbon Copy.

Fixed A New Directive failing to start or progress when players were caught by a polaroid camera during Fra’s call.

Fixed missing lighting in Underpass Fault that prevented players from progressing.

Fixed the Subwoofer interaction prompt taking two minutes to appear at the end of The Complete Set.

Fixed the radio cell door opening too early during Panopticon Service Request, which allowed players to skip quest steps.

Overall, the Control Resonant update gives players more reasons to jump back in while smoothing out some of the frustrations along the way. New Game ++ is the main attraction, but the upgrade tracking, combat adjustments, and quest fixes should also help if you’re still making your way through the story.