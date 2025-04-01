Converge Set to Record Their First Standalone Album in 8 Years

Metalcore gods Converge are finally set to unleash a new album, their first standalone record since 2017’s The Dusk in Us, and their first major project since releasing the Bloodmoon: I collaboration with Chelsea Wolfe in 2021.

The New England-based band will enter the studio soon, and Lambgoat reports that frontman Jacob Bannon is launching a Substack to document the process. Additionally, the outlet notes that drummer Ben Koller previously stated that they had more than 25 songs in development, though he did not disclose how many of those might make the final cut.

“We have 27 @converge songs, 10 of them we consider ‘done.’ All leftover riffs will be auctioned off,” Koller wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) back in December. “We will tell you what they sound like e.g. ‘Philly mosh’ or ‘Melvins Stoner Doom’ but you can’t hear them. Kinda like a foreclosure where they don’t let you see inside the house.”

Honestly, Converge is probably the only band who can pull off doing both Philly Mosh and Melvins-esque stoner doom, and I cannot fucking wait to hear what they’ve been working on.

Converge is going on tour in May

Additionally, Converage has a handful of tour dates scheduled, as well as a couple of festival appearances. Back in February, the band’s label — Deathwish Inc. — announced: “Converge have announced a string of U.S. tour dates in May to bookend their festival appearances at Sonic Temple (Columbus, OH) and Welcome to Rockville (Daytona, FL)— see the band in Detroit, Chicago, Nashville and Birmingham.”

Check out the current full list of Converge’s tour dates below, and find tickets at convergecult.com.

May 09 Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple

May 10 Detroit, Mi – Lincoln Factory

May 11 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

May 12 Nashville, TN – Basement East

May 13 Birmingham, AL – Canteen

May 15 Daytona, FL – Welcome to Rockville

July 24 Indianapolis, IN – Post. Festival

July 25 Cut Bank, MT – Fire in the Mountains

July 26 Denver, CO – Unhinged Festival



Oct 05 Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest