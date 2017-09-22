Corned Beef Reuben Sandwich Recipe

“This gets all over the place.”

Servings: 1

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: One week (to brine) plus 30 minutes

Ingredients



to brine

6 ½ tablespoons fine ground sea salt

5 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 ¼ tablespoons brown sugar

1 ¼ tablespoons honey

1 ¼ tablespoons pink salt

1 teaspoon chopped garlic

½ teaspoon mustard seed

¼ teaspoon coriander

ice

6 pounds|2 kilograms 722 grams beef brisket (flat portion with fat cap)

to cook

1 bottle strong beer

2 ½ teaspoons pickling spice

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

Russian dressing

½ cup mayonnaise

spoon of ketchup to taste

spoon of relish to taste

pinch of salt

assembly

2 each slices rye bread

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 slices swiss cheese

sauerkraut, to taste

kimchi, optional

Directions

Begin by making a brine: Put all the ingredients in a container (8 quart|7 ½ liter if one is available). Add 6 ⅓ cups|1 liter 500 ml warm water to dissolve the brine’s ingredients. Agitate. Then add some ice to cool before adding your raw beef to the solution. Make sure the meat is completely submerged. Use a plate or bowl to weigh it down. Leave in your fridge for one week, agitating every few days. Next remove the beef from the brine. Put it in water in a large pot on the stove and simmer after adding a bottle of beer and pickling spice. Once the beef is heated, remove from the pot and cut in thin slices against the grain. Spread the Russian dressing on both slices of rye bread. Toast the two slices of rye bread in a pan by melting 2 tablespoons of butter in the pan, keeping the sauce side of the bread up. Add a slice of cheese to each slice of bread. Toast bread in the pan until the cheese melts. Remove the bread from the pan and top the sandwich with corned beef slices. Add sauerkraut to the sandwich, or try kimchi for a spicier version.

From How-To: Make a Corned Beef Sandwich with Wise Sons Deli



