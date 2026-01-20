Courtney Barnett Unveils 2026 Tour Dates, New Album with “Site Unseen” (ft. Waxahatchee)

Courtney Barnett has announced the release date for her new album, Creature of Habit (March 27, Mom + Pop Records), alongside a slate of headlining tour dates for 2026.

The tour in support of the release will take the Aussie tunesmith coast-to-coast across North America, making stops in major markets. The first leg of the outing will begin May 1 in Austin, Texas and conclude May 22 in Toronto. The tour picks back up again August 11 in Cleveland and rolls on until August 29 in LA. Momma, Truman Sinclair, Built to Spill, and Zoh Amba will be in support on select dates.

View the full tour routing and lineup info below.

It’s been five years since Barnett’s last record Things Take Time, Take Time. Creature of Habit will be her fourth. The new track “Site Unseen” features Waxahatchee‘s Katie Crutchfield. Barnett said in a press release, “I’m a big Waxahatchee fan. I really love Katie’s songwriting and her voice, so it was an honour to have her sing on ‘Site Unseen.” Watch the official video (okay, visualizer) below.

Courtney Barnett 2026 tour: How to Get Tickets

Artist presale for Courtney Barnett’s “Creature of Habit” 2026 tour begins Wednesday, January 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time. Sign up for pre-sale access at Barnett’s official website. General onsale will begin on Friday, January 23rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also get Courtney Barnett tickets on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

05/01 — Austin, TX @ RADIO/EAST *

05/02 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

05/03 — Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory *

05/05 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

05/06 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *

05/09 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre ^*

05/10 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^*

05/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore ^*

05/13 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ^*

05/15 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *

05/16 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *

05/19 — St. Louis, MO @ The Hawthorn *

05/20 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *

05/21 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre *

05/22 — Toronto, CA @ History *

08/11 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater +

08/12 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre +

08/14 — Cincinnati, OH @ MegaCorp Pavilion +

08/15 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman +

08/18 — Seattle, WA @ TBA

08/19 — Portland, OR @ TBA

08/21 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom +

08/22 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex +

08/24 — Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24 +

08/26 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore +

08/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium “+

^ = w/ Momma

* = w/ Truman Sinclair

“ = w/ Built to Spill

+ = w/ Zoh Amba