Coway’s New Bedroom Air Purifier Is 35% Off Right Now

Take a deep breath. Deeeeep breath. More likely than not, you just sucked in all sorts of indoor air pollution. Yep, that’s a thing. Don’t get pissed off at me. I’m not the one who rolled back the laws that lessened how much poison people could put into the air.

Homes leak a lot of air, drawing in outdoor air in large quantities. Nasty particulates and chemicals expelled into the atmosphere from tailpipes and smokestacks enter your home and harm your health.

I’ve been testing this baby air purifier from Coway for the past couple of months in my office, and like every Coway I’ve tested, I’ve come away impressed. It has the right filters, the right performance, and now it’s $45 off on a killer sale.

how it keeps your air cleaner

The Airmega 100 has HEPA filters, which means it can remove nearly all airborne particles. It stands for “high efficiency particulate air.” “This type of air filter can theoretically remove at least 99.97 percent of dust, pollen, mold, bacteria, and any airborne particles with a size of 0.3 microns,” says the EPA.

Last Saturday, I airbrushed lacquer paint in the room where I parked the Airmega 100 (while wearing an appropriate air filter). My painting booth vented out the window, and although it helped, some paint vapor still escaped into the room.

The Airmega’s automatic air quality monitor noticed the high level of VOCs (volatile organic compounds) and kicked into high gear. The touchscreen controls are easy to operate, and although you can select from any of the three fan speeds, I leave it on automatic.

Coway rates this as suitable for spaces up to 167 square feet if you’re aiming for four air changes per hour, which is a solid yardstick for attaining excellent air quality. That makes it perfect for small rooms, such as bedrooms and offices. For larger bedrooms or living rooms, something like the larger Coway Airmega 200M would be more suitable.

Not much larger than a trash can, the Airmega 100 is easier to stash away in a corner. The deal is part of Amazon’s Spring Sale, which is over after March 31. The Airmega 100 deal might not even last that long, though. There’s a counter on how many of these are left.

When I began writing this, 8% of the available Airmega 100 deals were claimed. Now, as I finish up the last sentences, 10% have been claimed. Tick tock.