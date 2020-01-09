Crab and Wasabi Macaroni and Cheese Recipe

Servings: 6-8

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

8 tablespoons|125 grams unsalted butter

1 (1.52-ounce|43-gram) tube wasabi

½ cup|70 grams all-purpose flour

3 cups|750 ml whole milk

¼ cup|60 ml orange or white wine

2 cups|8 ounces|232 grams grated sharp cheddar cheese

1 cup|4 ounces|115 grams grated asiago cheese

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 pound|452 grams medium-sized shell pasta

2 pounds|1 kilogram jumbo lump crab meat

1 tablespoon Old Bay

3 tablespoons panko breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon plain breadcrumbs

Directions

Heat oven to 425°F. In a large saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the wasabi and cook to infuse the butter, about 1 to 2 minutes. Add the flour and whisk to combine. Cook for 2 minutes, then slowly add in the milk and wine. Continue stirring until thick, about 3 minutes. Stir in 1 ½ cups of the cheddar and ½ cup of the asiago. Season with salt and pepper and keep warm. Meanwhile, bring a large saucepan of generously salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook until just under al dente, about 9 minutes. Drain, then transfer to a 9-inch-by-13-inch along with the crab meat and Old Bay. Toss to combine, then drizzle the sauce over the top and stir to coat evenly. Bake until bubbling slightly, about 15 minutes, then evenly sprinkle on the remaining cheese and the breadcrumbs. Bake until the cheese is bubbling and the breadcrumbs are golden, about 10 minutes more. Let sit for 10 minutes before serving.

