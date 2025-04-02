Bong Rip* What If We Made a Game About Running?

“Okay, guys, hear me out. What if we like, you know, made a game? And like. What if it was about running! Yeah, haha, what if you got to run fast everywhere?! Like, because you had to, or else something bad would happen. And along the way, all this crazy shit made it hard to keep running? Cool, yeah? Huh?! Cool. I’ll get started on it… post-Haste.“

This is how I imagine Haste: Broken Worlds came into existence: A bunch of game developers passed around a bong, got stoned out of their minds, and an absolute mad lad came up with a “game about running.” Now, we have Haste. The game where you must run or die.

Now, to be clear, there are many games where you run. And there are many games where you can die. But Haste is different. Because if you don’t keep running, you will die, and that’s not very good. Also, it is supposedly one of the best running games you will ever play in your life, which is a major perk as well.

Developed by Landfall, Haste: Broken Worlds is “a high-speed third-person running game, set in a collapsing universe.” Players traverse through procedurally generated levels, running, running, and running from start to finish. Expect boss battles, items to change your runs, and various abilities to aid you on each playthrough. Don’t expect to just press W and collect your win, though. If you screw up your footing mid-run, you’ll fail “to escape before the world crumbles beneath your feet.” Tough.

The game revolves around Zoe, who meets “a lovable cast of characters to befriend” as she tries to “outrun the end of the universe.” I’m not quite sure how Zoe meets her new friends as she tries to escape the apocalypse. Perhaps while running? Or in between running? I’ll probably know more soon because there’s an endless mode that would be perfect for a three- or four-hour stream, and you all know I love keeping my hands busy with highly replayable video games.

In all seriousness, Haste: Broken Worlds sounds incredible. And don’t take my word for it, just read what my fellow Waypoint contributor Shaun Cichacki had to say. In his launch day review, he called Haste “one of the best 3D games I’ve ever played.” He praised the game’s design loop, stressing that the change from a race-against-the-clock level to a “semi-open” boss battle was fantastic. Not to mention, Haste‘s bosses “pushed [his] reflexes and skills to their limits.”

“Haste: Broken Worlds is both the easiest game you’ll ever play, while simultaneously being one of the most difficult games you can try to master,” Cichacki wrote. “Functioning like a crossover of Sonic the Hedgehog and Tiny Wings, Zoe needs momentum to keep moving fast. And the better the landing, the more speed I could obtain. I was flying through these levels quickly, all while being able to absorb the world and the view in the process. It’s glorious in every sense of the word.”

Sounds just as challenging as it is gorgeous. And I’m a big fan of that. Haste: Broken Worlds is currently on sale for 20% off until April 8 — and if you’re not quite convinced yet, you can run through the game’s free demo before making your purchase.