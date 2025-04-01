This Isn’t an April Fools’ Joke; ‘Haste: Broken Worlds’ Is a Masterclass of Momentum-Based Movement (Review)

Sometimes, a game is so good at what it sets out to do that it just starts enveloping my life. Even after jumping into the demo for Haste, I knew there was something special here. While blasting through different shards at high speeds, I didn’t realize that I was burning through hours in what felt like minutes. I was completely entranced by what Haste: Broken Worlds has to offer, both on a technical and gameplay front. It’s one of those games that just works exactly as it should, and it will soak up every moment of free time in your life.

Screenshot: Landfall

A Roguelike That Pushes the Boundaries of Control and Speed Beyond Comprehension

Haste: Broken Worlds is a simple game. Run fast and get to a portal. Sounds simple enough, right? Well, you need to consider the momentum that you’re running at. The perfect landing angle. What could suddenly pop up in your face if you’re not paying enough attention? It requires your full focus at every given point because each run will be different. The worlds are procedurally generated but never feel unfair or built to torment the player. Paths are non-linear but always end with the same goal: get into the portal and see your score.

From here, I could choose where I’d like to move next. It’s a typical roguelike progression map, right? Well, if I was feeling extra risky, I could set my path in stone, both literally and figuratively. Rather than needing to select just one area at a time after completing a fragment, I could map my entire run and just continue pushing forward. It respects my time, and I respect it eternally for that fact.

When I’m in control, however? That’s where the true magic of Haste: Broken Worlds lies. It’s buttery smooth, with an undeniable sense of speed and incredible controls. I never once felt like things were moving too quickly for me to be in complete control of my character. And I was always able to keep my feet moving, thanks to movement tech that feels just incredible in motion. Even when I’m blasting along at 200+kph, I feel like I’m in command of this missile of a lady. Playing Haste is unlike anything else I’ve ever experienced.

Screenshot: Landfall

As the World Is Falling Apart Beneath My Feet in ‘Haste: Broken Worlds’, I Can’t Help but Smile

Alongside an incredibly rewarding and exciting gameplay loop, Haste: Broken Worlds is filled with an eclectic cast of characters that pop up throughout the story beats. And every one of them is just as wild and wacky as the world itself. They’re all colorful, creative, and all-out bonkers in the greatest possible way. The Captain, so far, has to be one of my favorite characters to come out of Haste: Broken Worlds. An egotistical idiot who attempts to care about people around him in the worst possible way. He’s a hoot.

During my runs, I could stop by a campfire to regain health. I could visit shops to purchase items using the sparks that I obtained during my runs to power up to give Zoe the best chance of survival. One thing that took me by surprise, until I realized why it would be that way, is that these power-ups only stuck around for the current Shard. Once I started a new run, I didn’t have any of my powers. But, as I continued playing through the story, this made a bit more sense in the long run. Speaking of Shards, there are a total of 10 of them, but they’re infinitely replayable and offer a significant amount of challenge.

Haste: Broken Worlds is both the easiest game you’ll ever play, while simultaneously being one of the most difficult games you can try to master. Functioning like a crossover of Sonic the Hedgehog and Tiny Wings, Zoe needs momentum to keep moving fast. And the better the landing, the more speed I could obtain. I was flying through these levels quickly, all while being able to absorb the world and the view in the process. It’s glorious in every sense of the word.

Screenshot: Landfall

Electrifying Boss Battles Are the Cherry on Top of the Excellent Package That Is ‘Haste: Broken Worlds’

Haste: Broken Worlds is already a beautifully designed game, but the boss fights are where the magic really lies. Combining the breakneck pace of a standard level, but spreading it into a semi-open level concept? All of this was brought together with a huge creature that typically pushed my reflexes and skills to their limits. It’s magic. Pure magic and easily the most impressive part of Haste: Broken Worlds.

The lead-up to the boss is so exhilarating. It’s like driving a sports car at its top speed while avoiding lasers, fireballs, bombs — all with surgical precision. Combined with the excellent soundtrack and overall sound design, I found a game that was just incredible on every front. I haven’t played an indie since Neon White that has had me feeling this competitive while running against myself.

Haste: Broken Worlds is a work of art. It’s graphically impressive and runs buttery smooth on nearly any type of hardware. It controls better than almost any other 3D platformer/runner that I’ve ever played in my life. And the thrill of blasting through the air at incredible speeds is something everyone should experience at least once in their life. It’s a game that anyone could pick up and play, all while rewarding those willing to master its art.

Verdict: Highly Recommended

HASTE: Broken Worlds is available now on Steam. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on PC.